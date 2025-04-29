China Ultrafast Laser Market Outlook 2025-2030 | China Ultrafast Laser Market Forecasted to Hit $2.19 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Ultrafast Laser Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China ultrafast laser market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.46% over the forecast period, increasing from US$1.11 billion in 2025 to US$2.19 billion by 2030.



Industrial upgrading and automation have driven the China ultrafast laser market, where demand for precision manufacturing tools is growing. Semiconductors, consumer electronics, medical devices, and scientific research are the key industries that drive this demand.

Technological advances in fiber lasers and novel pulse compression create more powerful and cost-effective systems. Government support for high-tech sectors, combined with increasing healthcare spending driven by the expanding middle class, further accelerates market growth.



Market Trends:

Rising demand in China's semiconductor sector : Laser technology plays a critical role in semiconductor manufacturing, with applications in wafer slicing, device packaging, and semiconductor processing. Ultrafast lasers, in particular, have become essential tools for tasks such as lithography, inspection, thickness metrology, wafer dicing, high-density drilling, and probe card manufacturing.

: Laser technology plays a critical role in semiconductor manufacturing, with applications in wafer slicing, device packaging, and semiconductor processing. Ultrafast lasers, in particular, have become essential tools for tasks such as lithography, inspection, thickness metrology, wafer dicing, high-density drilling, and probe card manufacturing. Expanding applications of ultrafast lasers : Ultrafast lasers are increasingly being utilized in semiconductor manufacturing, consumer electronics production, medical device fabrication, and scientific research. This growing range of applications is driving the demand for advanced laser systems.

: Ultrafast lasers are increasingly being utilized in semiconductor manufacturing, consumer electronics production, medical device fabrication, and scientific research. This growing range of applications is driving the demand for advanced laser systems. China's growing prominence in semiconductor development: China has emerged as a key market for semiconductor fabrication and innovation. To meet the rising demands of the Chinese market and strengthen its presence, Amplitude Laser Group announced the establishment of a new operating entity, Amplitude Suzhou Laser Technology Company Ltd, in August 2024. This entity will serve as the company's China Service Center and local production facility, further supporting its expansion efforts in the region.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Wuhan Yangtze Soton Laser Co., Ltd., Thorlabs, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., KM Labs, Amplitude Systemes, Wuhan Huaray Ultrafast Fiber Laser Technology Co., Ltd., Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd., Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd., among others.



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered China

China Ultrafast Laser Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Type

Diode- Pumped Lasers

Mode-Locked Diode Lasers

Titanium- Sapphire Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Others

By Pulse

Femtosecond

Picosecond

By Wavelength

Up to 500 nm

500 to 1,000 nm

More than 1,000 nm

By Power Output

Up To 50 W

50 To 100 W

More Than 100 W

By Application

Research

Spectroscopy and Imaging

Medical Processing

Others

By City

Guangzhou

Shenzhen

Shanghai

Ningbo

Others

Companies Profiled:

Wuhan Yangtze Soton Laser Co., Ltd.

Thorlabs, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

KM Labs

Amplitude Systemes

Wuhan Huaray Ultrafast Fiber Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen JPT Opto-electronics Co., Ltd.

Shandong Raytu Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

Maxphotonics Co,.Ltd

IPG Photonics Corporation

