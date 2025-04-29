China Ultrafast Laser Market Outlook 2025-2030 | China Ultrafast Laser Market Forecasted to Hit $2.19 Billion by 2030

Key sectors such as semiconductors, consumer electronics, and medical devices are primary drivers. Government backing and increased healthcare spending also boost the market. Key players include Thorlabs, Wuhan Yangtze Soton Laser Co., Ltd., and Amplitude Systemes. The report offers insights into market trends, opportunities, and competitive analysis.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Ultrafast Laser Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China ultrafast laser market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.46% over the forecast period, increasing from US$1.11 billion in 2025 to US$2.19 billion by 2030.

Industrial upgrading and automation have driven the China ultrafast laser market, where demand for precision manufacturing tools is growing. Semiconductors, consumer electronics, medical devices, and scientific research are the key industries that drive this demand.

Technological advances in fiber lasers and novel pulse compression create more powerful and cost-effective systems. Government support for high-tech sectors, combined with increasing healthcare spending driven by the expanding middle class, further accelerates market growth.

Market Trends:

  • Rising demand in China's semiconductor sector: Laser technology plays a critical role in semiconductor manufacturing, with applications in wafer slicing, device packaging, and semiconductor processing. Ultrafast lasers, in particular, have become essential tools for tasks such as lithography, inspection, thickness metrology, wafer dicing, high-density drilling, and probe card manufacturing.
  • Expanding applications of ultrafast lasers: Ultrafast lasers are increasingly being utilized in semiconductor manufacturing, consumer electronics production, medical device fabrication, and scientific research. This growing range of applications is driving the demand for advanced laser systems.
  • China's growing prominence in semiconductor development: China has emerged as a key market for semiconductor fabrication and innovation. To meet the rising demands of the Chinese market and strengthen its presence, Amplitude Laser Group announced the establishment of a new operating entity, Amplitude Suzhou Laser Technology Company Ltd, in August 2024. This entity will serve as the company's China Service Center and local production facility, further supporting its expansion efforts in the region.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Wuhan Yangtze Soton Laser Co., Ltd., Thorlabs, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., KM Labs, Amplitude Systemes, Wuhan Huaray Ultrafast Fiber Laser Technology Co., Ltd., Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd., Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd., among others.

Report Coverage:

  • Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030
  • Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis
  • Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
  • Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
  • Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages95
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$1.11 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2.19 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate14.4%
Regions CoveredChina

China Ultrafast Laser Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Type

  • Diode- Pumped Lasers
  • Mode-Locked Diode Lasers
  • Titanium- Sapphire Lasers
  • Fiber Lasers
  • Others

By Pulse

  • Femtosecond
  • Picosecond

By Wavelength

  • Up to 500 nm
  • 500 to 1,000 nm
  • More than 1,000 nm

By Power Output

  • Up To 50 W
  • 50 To 100 W
  • More Than 100 W

By Application

  • Research
  • Spectroscopy and Imaging
  • Medical Processing
  • Others

By City

  • Guangzhou
  • Shenzhen
  • Shanghai
  • Ningbo
  • Others

Companies Profiled:

  • Wuhan Yangtze Soton Laser Co., Ltd.
  • Thorlabs, Inc.
  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
  • KM Labs
  • Amplitude Systemes
  • Wuhan Huaray Ultrafast Fiber Laser Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.
  • Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen JPT Opto-electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Raytu Laser Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Maxphotonics Co,.Ltd
  • IPG Photonics Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzr0wr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Diode Laser
                            
                            
                                Fiber Laser
                            
                            
                                Laser System
                            
                            
                                Laser Technology
                            
                            
                                Lasers 
                            
                            
                                Photonics
                            
                            
                                Ultrafast Laser
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading