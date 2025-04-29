Deadline Alert: Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming June 3, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CGC) securities between May 30, 2024 and February 6, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On February 7, 2025, Canopy released its third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results, missing consensus estimates and reporting that its gross margin had decreased by 400 basis points to 32% “due to the incremental costs related to the Claybourne infused pre-roll launch in Canada, and an increase in indirect costs of Storz & Bickel vaporizer devices[.]”

On this news, Canopy’s stock price fell $0.76, or 27.3%, to close at $2.02 per share on February 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Canopy had incurred significant costs producing Claybourne pre-rolled joints in connection with the Claybourne product launch in Canada; (2) the foregoing costs, in addition to certain indirect costs that Canopy incurred in connection with its Storz & Bickel vaporizer devices, were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company’s gross margins and overall financial results; (3) accordingly, Defendants had overstated the efficacy of Canopy’s cost reduction measures and the health of its gross margins while downplaying issues with the same; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Canopy securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 3, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

