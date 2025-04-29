Follow JETOUR at the Auto Shanghai 2025: A Glimpse of Global Travel and Emerging Off-Road Trends

Shanghai, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From April 22-24, JETOUR welcomed over 130 media members and influencers from the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia-Pacific, and CIS regions at Auto Shanghai 2025 for a one-of-a-kind experience. The three-day gathering incorporated the best of JETOUR’s “Travel+” culture together with a historic tech reveal, a JETOUR International media workshop and test drives of the automaker’s newest vehicles.



“Travel+” Culture Incorporating the best of Past, Present and Future

JETOUR held its “Travel+” city tour in Shanghai, featuring the city’s most renowned landmarks. JETOUR’s media and influencers enjoyed views from the Oriental Pearl Tower, then explored the historic alleys of Town God's Temple. The group later soaked in the sights of the Bund.

The city tour concluded at the Grand Halls in Shanghai, just north of the Bund. That evening, media guests were fully immersed in the “Travel+” lifestyle, surrounded by a JETOUR-branded atmosphere showcasing outdoor gear, cutting-edge technologies, and highlights of the automaker’s Cheetah conservation public welfare initiative. The company also treated guests to a traditional Chinese dance, featuring a live international band. The fusion of performance and tech demonstrated how JETOUR uses travel to inspire shared passions and break new ground.





Unveiling JETOUR’s New Premium Hybrid Off-Road Architecture

On the first day of the Auto Shanghai 2025, JETOUR held a press conference to introduce its GAIA architecture, alongside the first models powered by this innovative architecture—the G700 and G900.

GAIA offers two advanced power systems: the Super Hybrid iDM-O and the Amphibious Off-Road Range Extender iEM-O, both of which boast high thermal efficiency and robust performance. This architecture is further enhanced by an intelligent off-road chassis capable of tackling diverse terrain, coupled with marine technology that enables seamless transitions between land and water. With additional features like low-orbit satellite communications and an integrated oxygen generation system, this design truly achieves comprehensive terrain coverage.

The G700 and G900 are positioned as premium off-road SUVs. In both design and performance, these new models exceed expectations for what premium off-road vehicles can deliver, raising the bar with superior power systems, enhanced off-road capabilities, and advanced intelligent dominance.





（Highlights from JETOUR’s exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2025)



Co-creating a Global JETOUR

JETOUR further strengthened its global engagement through a media workshop, convening over 40 seasoned automotive journalists from core markets including the Middle East, Africa, South America, and CIS regions. Participants engaged in focused discussions on making JETOUR the world's leading Hybrid Off-Road Brand and product positioning for the G700, delivering actionable insights to inform the world of JETOUR's ongoing global expansion.

A landmark development also emerged with the official launch of the JETOUR Media Alliance (JMA). As the brand's first international media platform, JETOUR Media Alliance (JMA) establishes systematic engagement mechanisms through product evaluations and co-created brand initiatives with media members and influencers. The alliance will harness collective expertise from global media partners to drive JETOUR's strategy. The alliance plans phased expansion to incorporate additional authoritative media outlets.



Unforgettable Test Drives: the T1, T2 i-DM, and G700

On April 24, the test drive event provided an exclusive opportunity for invitees to experience the JETOUR T1, T2 i-DM and G700.

The T1, a lite off-road SUV, combined the required agility for city driving with the robust power for off-road adventures, all while maintaining excellent clearance and uncompromised comfort. The T1’s innovative XWD intelligent four-wheel drive system—an exclusive first from JETOUR—adapts dynamically by automatically switching drive modes on different terrains. During test drives, guests praised the system’s ability to intelligently distribute power for optimal grip and responsiveness.

The T2 i-DM, a hybrid version of the T2 model, retains the T2’s rugged design while adding a 1.5TD DHE+3DHT high-efficiency hybrid power system. The result is smoother driving, stronger acceleration, improved fuel efficiency and quieter driving.

Also during the test drive, the JETOUR G700 impressed with its precious autonomous parking feature, leaving a lasting impact and building anticipation for its market debut.





（Highlights from the JETOUR media test drive sessions)

A Leader in Surprise and Innovation

From the JETOUR Global Travel+ Conference in 2024 to this journey at Auto Shanghai 2025, events hosted by JETOUR have provided a delightful combination of surprise and innovation. Through immersive experiences at urban landmarks, hands-on access to cutting-edge technologies, dynamic exchanges at media workshops, and the official launch of the Global Media Alliance (JMA), JETOUR has also created an immersive experience of its “Travel+” culture for media members and influencers across the world to enjoy.

These activities embody the “Travel+” brand strategy while marking a crucial milestone in JETOUR's brand elevation. Moving forward, JETOUR will continue to expand its “Travel+” lifestyle mantra by partnering with drivers across the world to create boundless travel experiences.