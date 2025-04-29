Paper Shredders Market to Grow by US$1 Billion During 2025-2030: Regulatory Compliance and Technological Advancements Driving Revenues

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Shredder - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Paper Shredder was estimated at US$2.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Paper Shredder market.



The growth in the paper shredder market is driven by increasing concerns over data security, regulatory compliance, and the need for confidential document disposal. Advancements in shredder technology, including high-security and smart shredding solutions, are further fueling demand.



Additionally, sustainability initiatives, rising corporate adoption of recycling programs, and the continued reliance on paper documentation in critical sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government are sustaining market expansion. As cybersecurity threats evolve, the importance of physical data destruction remains critical, ensuring continued demand for paper shredders.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Paper Shredder market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Type (Cross Cut Paper Shredders, Strip Cut Paper Shredders, Micro Cut Paper Shredders); Bin Capacity (20 to 71 Liters Capacity Paper Shredders, 71 to 135 Liters Capacity Paper Shredders, Above 135 Liters Capacity Paper Shredders, Up to 20 Liters Capacity Paper Shredders); Distribution Channel (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel); End-Use (Commercial End-Use, Residential End-Use).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cross Cut Paper Shredders segment, which is expected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7%. The Strip Cut Paper Shredders segment is also set to grow at 8.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $601.7 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.5% CAGR to reach $711.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Paper Shredder Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Amazon Basics, Aurora Corp., Bonsaii, Comet Group, Dahle North America, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured):

Amazon Basics

Aurora Corp.

Bonsaii

Comet Group

Dahle North America, Inc.

ELCOMAN Srl

Fellowes Brands

GBC (General Binding Corporation)

HSM GmbH + Co. KG

Ideal Krug & Priester GmbH & Co. KG

Intimus International Group

Kobra (EBA Krug & Priester GmbH & Co.)

Meiko Shokai Co. Ltd.

Nakabayashi Co. Ltd.

Office Depot, Inc.

Rexel (ACCO Brands)

Royal Consumer Information Products

Staples, Inc.

Sunwood Holdings Group

Swingline (ACCO Brands)

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 473 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

