Bitsgap Bots Generate Over $16.4M in Profits, While Unveiling Advanced Control Features for DCA

Tallinn, Estonia, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitsgap, the all-in-one platform for crypto trading automation, has announced an impressive 3-month performance update across its range of trading bots, generating over $16.4 million USD in profit.

This performance highlights the platform's strong results across its diverse bot ecosystem, with multiple strategies showing significant traction among traders navigating the current market conditions.

Feature Update: Enhanced Active Orders Limit for DCA Bots

Bitsgap has updated the Active Orders Limit option for DCA bots, adding more flexibility in configuring averaging conditions. This update is available for PRO users, expanding the level of control available to advanced traders. This update introduces a new activation distance field, which allows users to precisely define the market conditions for triggering averaging orders.

In addition, bots with this setting enabled can now be launched even if the available balance is currently insufficient to fund all planned orders at once. This functionality is especially valuable for advanced strategies involving gradual capital deployment over time.

This update was introduced in response to a feature request from professional trading partners and reflects Bitsgap’s ongoing commitment to empowering users with deeper risk control options. As always, risk management remains in the hands of the user—this functionality is best suited for those with advanced trading experience.

“Our community continues to embrace automation as a tool for smarter, data-driven trading. The growth in bot volume and strong profit generation show that our solutions are thriving,” said the Bitsgap CEO Max Kalmykov. “With expanded Active Orders Limit settings, experienced users now have even more ways to tailor DCA bots to their specific strategies.”

With these developments, Bitsgap continues to solidify its position as a leading trading automation platform, empowering traders with cutting-edge tools to optimize their strategies and capitalize on market opportunities.

About Bitsgap

Founded in 2016, Bitsgap has grown into one of the leading crypto aggregators, connecting with over 15 exchanges and serving a community of 600,000+ traders. Bitsgap offers a cloud-based, automated crypto trading platform equipped with a comprehensive suite of manual and automated trading tools, including smart orders, trading bots, and portfolio and risk management features. The company takes particular pride in its trading bots—DCA, GRID, and LOOP—which have delivered impressive returns in the crypto market.

