29 April 2025 - N°09

SCOR SE Combined Shareholders’ Meeting

held on Tuesday 29 April 2025

Approval of all resolutions by SCOR SE shareholders





The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of SCOR SE (the “Company”) was held today at the Company's registered office, 5, avenue Kléber, 75016 Paris, France, under the chairmanship of Fabrice Brégier.

All the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved.

In particular, the shareholders decided on the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.80 per share for the 2024 financial year. The ex-dividend date is set for 2 May 2025, with payment scheduled for 6 May 2025.

The shareholders approved the renewal of the terms of office as directors of Fabrice Brégier, Martine Gerow and Fields Wicker-Miurin by a large majority.

They also appointed Diane Côté and Doina Palici-Chehab as directors, and Jacques Aigrain as an observer.

Fabrice Brégier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, warmly thanked Natacha Valla and Zhen Wang, whose terms of office expired at the close of the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, for their valuable contribution to the Board’s work.

The details of the resolution voting results have been posted on the Company’s website at: https://www.scor.com/en/2025-combined-shareholders-meeting.

