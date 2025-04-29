Prison Fellowship’s Statement After United States Senate Declares April 2025 as Second Chance Month

Washington, D.C., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, released the following statement after the United States Senate declared April 2025 as Second Chance Month. The Senate cosponsors of the resolution include Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Ed Markey (D-MA).

“We are grateful to see the U.S. Senate once again recognizing April as Second Chance Month, a movement that shines a light on the plight of formerly incarcerated people who have paid their debt to society yet face enormous obstacles as they try to rebuild their lives and provide for their families,” said Heather Rice-Minus, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “Every person is made in the image of God and no life is beyond His reach. One in 3 people in the U.S. has a criminal record—it’s time we break down barriers and create stronger communities by helping our neighbors get back on their feet.”

“Nearly 1.8 million people are incarcerated in the U.S., and most of them will return as our neighbors,” said Kate Trammell, Prison Fellowship senior vice president of advocacy, legal and research. “It’s imperative that we continue the bipartisan momentum to safely remove government-imposed barriers to employment, housing, education and professional licensing for those who are returning home after serving time in prison. People with a past can have a bright, successful future—one with reduced recidivism, greater productivity and improved public safety.”

Second Chance Month

Since launching the first Second Chance Month in April 2017, Prison Fellowship has spearheaded the nationwide effort to raise awareness of the barriers faced by returning citizens and unlock second chances for these men and women who dream of a better tomorrow.

The White House issued presidential proclamations in 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.

The United States Senate passed Second Chance Month resolutions in 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2017.

In 2025, 24 states have joined Prison Fellowship and more than 1,000 partners to proclaim April as Second Chance Month and highlight the nearly 44,000 barriers facing the 1 in 3 American adults with a criminal record.

Prison Fellowship invites churches to celebrate second chances by designating a Second Chance Sunday in April, which presents the Church with an opportunity to be an ambassador for change, offering prayer and support for those impacted by crime and incarceration.

Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest Christian nonprofit equipping the Church to serve currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families, and to advocate for justice and human dignity. Prison Fellowship and its church partners encounter Jesus with those behind bars, breaking cycles of crime and prayerfully anticipating a revival of justice, mercy, and hope in our culture.