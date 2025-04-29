Envirotactics, an Earth Systems Company, now offering Geotechnical Services with Hiring of Industry Expert

Sea Girt, NJ, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envirotactics, a full-service environmental consulting firm headquartered in Sea Girt, NJ, with a nationwide presence as part of the Earth Systems family of companies, is proud to announce the expansion of its services with the appointment of Robert “Rob” Valorio as Director of Geotechnical Services. Rob brings a wealth of experience to this new role, including 30 years of industry expertise and a proven track record of managing complex geological conditions.

In his new position, Rob will lead the development of Envirotactics' expanded service offerings, providing specialized subsurface exploration, geotechnical analysis, instrumentation, geostructural design, and construction management solutions. His expertise will further strengthen Envirotactics' position as a leading environmental resource for both public and private sector clients.

“As the demand for sustainable infrastructure solutions grows, Rob’s extensive expertise and specialized knowledge will enhance Envirotactics' ability to provide geotechnical services that our clients need,” said Chris Neuffer, Founder and President of Envirotactics. “We are excited to welcome Rob to our team.”

Rob provides an extensive background in geotechnical and land engineering services. He has worked on a wide range of projects, including commercial and industrial development, containment and dam design, waterfront structures, reinforced earth design, slope stabilization, karst studies, ground improvement, and forensic investigations. His leadership style complements Envirotactics’ client-focused approach, delivering innovative solutions and efficient project management.

“I am thrilled to be part of the team at Envirotactics,” Rob said. “Offering geotechnical services not only complements Envirotactics’ core service lines by expanding due diligence capabilities and support for remediation projects but also provides new engineering services that clients routinely need for their projects.”



About Envirotactics

Established in 1995, Envirotactics is a full-service environmental consulting firm headquartered in Sea Girt, NJ. Envirotactics’ services include site investigation and remediation, Industrial Site Recovery Act (ISRA) compliance assistance, data analysis and modeling, underground storage tank closure and remediation, waste disposal management, coastal development permitting, notice of violation support, wildlife studies, freshwater wetlands assessment and permitting, natural resource inventories, environmental due diligence, and ecological sampling. For more information visit www.envirotactics.com.

About the Earth Systems family of companies

Earth Systems is a leading environmental consulting firm committed to providing innovative, science-driven solutions to clients in the homebuilding, infrastructure, energy, and development industries. With its partners Bio-Tech Consulting, Envirotactics, Spangler Environmental, and EnviroTrac, Earth Systems delivers a full spectrum of environmental consulting and engineering, regulatory compliance, ecological, and remediation services throughout the United States. For more information visit https://earthsys.net.





