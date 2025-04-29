BeMine Celebrates 7 Years with Gamified Mining Rewards and Token Airdrops

Victoria, Seychelles, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cloud mining provider BeMine.club is marking its 7th anniversary by launching a multi-week campaign focused on user rewards, interactive engagement, and special offers. “BeMine Birthday Bash” is designed to attract both seasoned miners and crypto newcomers with a mix of discounts, airdrops, and gamified user engagement.

The campaign runs from April 14 to May 14, 2025, and combines innovative gamification with utility-driven offers, reinforcing BeMine’s long-standing position in the mining-as-a-service industry.

Campaign Highlights

Up to 60% discounts on ASIC miner shares and AI optimized mining packages

on ASIC miner shares and AI optimized mining packages PAWA token airdrop to users — a community-driven asset!

to users — a community-driven asset! Gamified daily reward system inside user dashboards (progress bar mechanic)!

inside user dashboards (progress bar mechanic)! Quizzes, giveaways, and time-limited offers for new and existing users!

for new and existing users! Access to VIP perks and exclusive Statuses with Bonus Mining power!

The entire campaign is stylized using claymation-inspired visuals, giving the platform a unique identity — but beneath the fun surface, it’s grounded in infrastructure.

About BeMine

Founded in 2018, BeMine.club was one of the first services to offer fractional ASIC ownership and turnkey cloud mining, hosting equipment in professional facilities rather than user homes. It now serves over 400,000 registered users, offering:

Full/Share ownership of Mining Equipment [UNIQUE OFFER]

AI-optimized mining solutions for Altcoin Miners

Insurance and premium warranties for equipment

Dogecoin Mining available

Mining available A unified user dashboard for purchasing, monitoring, and managing assets

BeMine is also preparing the rollout of its native KIPA Wallet in Q3 2025 — part of a broader effort to create a vertically integrated mining ecosystem.

Strategic Purpose

While the campaign has the appearance of a light-hearted celebration, its actual intent appears more strategic:

Re-engage the existing user base with new interactive features

with new interactive features Introduce the PAWA token to the broader crypto community via direct airdrops

via direct airdrops Attract new users through easy entry offers and non-technical onboarding

through easy entry offers and non-technical onboarding Test new innovative platform mechanics and features (gamified progess tracking, AI-based mining optimizations) for future platform updates

This signals BeMine’s intent to position itself not only as a mining provider, but as a broader crypto tech player in 2025 and beyond.

Final Thoughts

BeMine’s Birthday Bash reflects a growing trend among infrastructure-based crypto companies: integrating engagement and reward mechanisms inspired by DeFi and gaming, backed by real mining infrastructure. With the cloud mining market becoming more competitive, such campaigns could set the tone for how platforms differentiate themselves going forward.

For those exploring mining with low upfront risk — or looking to diversify their crypto exposure — BeMine’s current campaign may offer a timely entry point.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.