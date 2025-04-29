Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of the May 5, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Ready Capital Corporation (RC), and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)

ATLANTA, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the May 5, 2025 deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Ready Capital Corporation

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding certain loans in Ready Capital’s CRE portfolio between November 7, 2024 and March 2, 2025. If you purchased Ready Capital shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/ready-capital/ to learn more.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (“Skyworks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SWKS) alleges that Defendants disseminated materially false or misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse information regarding Skyworks’ client base between August 8, 2023 and February 5, 2025. If you purchased Skyworks shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/skyworks-solutions/ to learn more.

