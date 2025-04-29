INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Profound Medical Corp. - PROF

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Profound Medical Corp. (“Profound” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PROF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Profound and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 7, 2025, Profound disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “the Company identified an error which overstated revenue by $472,000 in the first quarter of 2024.” Accordingly, Profound concluded that its quarterly reports for the first three quarters of 2024 should no longer be relied upon and said that the Company “intends to file restated interim financial statements” as soon as practicable.

On this news, Profound’s stock price fell $0.43 per share, or 5.9%, to close at $6.86 per share on March 7, 2025.

