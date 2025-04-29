Particula Raises $5.5M to Scale AI-Powered Risk Ratings & Relocates HQ to the U.S.

MUNICH, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Particula, the leading provider of AI-driven risk intelligence for digital assets, has raised $5.5 million in a funding round led by SixThirty Ventures, Vanagon Ventures, and Futury Capital, with participation from TX Ventures, Blackwood Ventures, Tenity, Blue Bay Ventures, Plug and Play Tech Center, and high-profile angel investors. Osborne Clarke advised Particula on the transaction. The investment highlights the surging institutional demand for automated, real-time risk assessment in the digital asset space.





Powering Institutional-Grade Risk Intelligence for Digital Assets

As the digital asset economy matures, market participants face increasing complexity in assessing risk. Particula provides automated risk ratings that analyze issuer credibility, asset backing, regulatory compliance, and smart contract security. By offering independent, data-driven insights, the company already empowers major financial institutions, leading issuers and several trading facilities, to assess digital assets with confidence, reinforcing its role as a key driver of trust and transparency in digital finance.

Strategic Expansion to the U.S. Market

To accelerate growth and deepen institutional engagement, Particula is relocating its headquarters to the United States, positioning itself at the center of a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. As U.S. regulators refine their approach to digital assets, a shift toward clearer frameworks and increased institutional participation is expected. This transition reinforces the growing need for independent risk assessment solutions that provide real-time transparency across digital financial products. By establishing a presence in the U.S., Particula is strengthening its position in one of the most influential financial markets, ensuring it remains at the forefront of shaping risk intelligence standards for the future of digital finance.

“As Particula enters this next phase of growth, we remain committed to setting new standards in digital asset risk intelligence - ensuring that the future of finance is not only tokenized but also secure, scalable, and transparent,” said Timm Reinsdorf, CEO of Particula.







“The tokenization of traditional financial assets— bonds, funds, securities, real estate— represents a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity. As regulated institutions adopt tokenization to boost liquidity, distribution, and efficiency, they face challenges with DeFi interoperability. Particula addresses this by offering automated risk rating and monitoring of tokenized assets at scale, enabling the convergence of DeFi and TradFi. Founders Timm, Nadine, and Carsten, rooted in digital assets and DeFi, are seizing the larger TradFi opportunity, and we’re thrilled to join them on this journey alongside our co-investors.” said Chandresh Iyer, General Partner of SixThirty Ventures.

“With the financial system’s underlying technology being fundamentally redefined, the need for a resilient and trustworthy digital infrastructure has never been greater. We backed Particula at the pre-seed stage as their first investor, recognizing their bold vision and strong execution—firmly believing they are poised to play a defining role in shaping and scaling the entire digital asset class.", said Axel Roitzsch, General Partner of Vanagon.

“We see enormous opportunities in the area of asset tokenization. With its team and technology, Particula is excellently positioned to further expand its leading market position in this growth market. We look forward to working together with the team and our co-investors.,” said Benjamin Krahmer, Managing Director of Futury Capital.

“The market for tokenized assets, particularly in the fund sector, is experiencing exponential growth. While this technology brings significant advantages — enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accessibility — it also introduces new challenges, including regulatory uncertainty, liquidity constraints, and compliance risks. Particula has addressed these concerns head-on by developing the leading rating engine for institutional investors, enabling them to assess and invest in the best digital assets with confidence. We are excited to support Particula on their journey and believe their solution will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of tokenized finance.” said Jens Schleuniger, Managing Partner of TX Ventures.

About Particula:

Particula is the prime rating provider for digital assets, transforming complex on- and off-chain data into actionable insights. Our platform delivers next-generation risk ratings and comprehensive analyses, spanning technical, economic, governance, and compliance dimensions—providing the clarity and confidence needed to navigate the complexities of digital finance.

