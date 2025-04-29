ThinkCareBelieve: Trump 2.0 First 100 Days

Washington, DC, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/04/29/trump-2-0-first-100-days/







The article from ThinkCareBelieve highlights the first 100 days of Donald Trump's second presidency, emphasizing transformative actions with a focus on economic growth, national security, and energy independence. The article tells how Trump’s administration hit the ground running, prioritizing an "America First" agenda that revitalized the economy and restored public trust. The article shows how America has experienced unprecidented growth with over 345,000 jobs created, prices dropped, and deregulatory measures saved families an estimated $935 billion, boosting household prosperity. The article talks about how tariffs are also establish new trade agreements which are benefitting Americans with $5 trillion in new U.S. investment pledged. The article shows how long term tariff revenue will bring income tax relief as explained by Secretary Bessent at the 4/29/2025 Press Conference. America is on its way into the Golden Age and the future is going to be incredible!



The article also shows the hundreds of signs of criminal illegal aliens who have been arrested that were posted outside the White House on 4/28/2025 showing us all what they did. This makes America much safer because the criminals who committed heinous acts have been apprehended. Most of those crimes happened to children and this brings up the massive crisis of child trafficking, abuse and exploitation by these criminal illegal aliens who came through President Biden's open southern border and the article urges Americans to speak out on behalf of the children who have been abused by monsters. The article shows that President Trump made a promise to protect children from trafficking in his first term and he is following through with it. The article asks all Americans to get on board to protect all children while this crisis is dealt with.



ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

###











