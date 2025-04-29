Notification of Delayed Disclosure of Financial Accounts

Publication of our annual accounts will be delayed, due to an unexpected conflict identified by our proposed auditors, Ernst & Young LLP (“EY”). Please see the full press release attached.
Attachment
| Source: Global InterConnection Group Limited Global InterConnection Group Limited
Publication of our annual accounts will be delayed, due to an unexpected conflict identified by our proposed auditors, Ernst & Young LLP (“EY”). Please see the full press release attached.
Attachment
Global InterConnection Group Ltd and Scale42 are pleased to announce they are in advanced discussions for the creation of a joint venture focused on the development of integrated digital and energy...Read More
Global InterConnection Group announces the Approval of Convertible Loan Note Amendments following Agreement of the Atlantic SuperConnection Spin-Out and Supporting Right of First Refusal Process....Read More