Decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB

On 29 April 2025, the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter – the Company) was held. During the meeting, the independent auditors' report was presented, along with the Company’s Consolidated Management Report for 2024 and other documents submitted for the shareholders' consideration.

After reviewing the information presented, the shareholders adopted decisions on the respective items on the agenda. The adopted decisions and other documents related to the meeting are attached to this announcement.

