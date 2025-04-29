Micron Announces Participation in Investor Event

BOISE, Idaho, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced today that company executives will participate at the 53rd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, May 14, at 6:40 a.m. Mountain Time. 

About Micron Technology, Inc.  
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

