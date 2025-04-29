Northeast Bank Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

 | Source: Northeast Bank Northeast Bank

PORTLAND, Maine, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, today reported net income of $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $1.83 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was $58.2 million, or $7.07 per diluted common share, compared to $43.1 million, or $5.67 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 27, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2025.

“We recorded strong loan volume during the third fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our National Lending Division generated $292.5 million in originated and purchased volume, and our small balance SBA 7(a) program with Newity LLC as our loan service provider has continued to grow, with quarterly originations of $121.3 million, compared to $100.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $29.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, totaled $3.80 billion, representing an increase of $1.04 billion, or 37.7%, over June 30, 2024. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we sold $73.6 million of the guaranteed portion of our SBA loans, generating a gain on sale of $6.0 million, compared with sales of $64.5 million for a gain on sale of $5.6 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the quarter, we are reporting earnings of $2.23 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 16.5%, and a return on average assets of 1.9%.”

As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $4.23 billion, an increase of $1.10 billion, or 35.0%, from total assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.

1.   The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the nine months ended March 31, 2025:

  
 Loan Portfolio Changes
 March 31, 2025 Balance
 June 30, 2024 Balance
 Change ($)
 Change (%)
 (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased$2,443,822  $1,708,551  $735,271   43.03%
National Lending Originated 1,185,153   981,497   203,656   20.75%
SBA National 152,319   48,405   103,914   214.68%
Community Banking 19,495   22,704   (3,209)  (14.13%)
Total$3,800,789  $2,761,157  $1,039,632   37.65%
                

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $292.5 million, which consisted of $74.5 million of purchased loans at an average price of 94.2% of unpaid principal balance, and $218.0 million of originated loans. Loans generated by the Bank’s SBA Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $121.3 million.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

 National Lending Portfolio
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2025 2024
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                 
Unpaid principal balance$79,144  $217,983  $297,127  $-  $153,349  $153,349 
Initial net investment basis (1) 74,553   217,983   292,536   -   153,349   153,349 
                  
Loan returns during the period:                 
Yield 8.33%   8.73%   8.46%   8.67%   10.09%   9.19% 
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.43%   N/A   8.43%   8.70%   N/A   8.70% 
                  
 Nine Months Ended March 31,
 2025 2024
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                 
Unpaid principal balance$901,693  $591,292  $1,492,985  $271,741  $284,876  $556,617 
Initial net investment basis (1) 821,485   591,292   1,412,777   238,477   284,876   523,353 
                  
Loan returns during the period:                 
Yield 8.65%   9.02%   8.77%   8.95%   9.97%   9.34% 
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.70%   N/A   8.70%   8.98%   N/A   8.98% 
                  
Total loans as of period end:                 
Unpaid principal balance$2,638,438  $1,185,153  $3,823,591  $1,794,669  $975,876  $2,770,545 
Net investment basis 2,443,822   1,185,153   3,628,975   1,620,409   975,876   2,596,285 
                  
(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).
(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”
 

2.   Deposits increased by $956.3 million, or 40.9%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $943.5 million, or 72.2%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $818.8 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $105.3 million compared to June 30, 2024.

3.   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $33.4 million, or 9.7%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to one new short-term borrowing, partially offset by net paydowns on amortizing advances.

4.   Shareholders’ equity increased by $90.9 million, or 24.1%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to net income of $58.2 million and $31.3 million of net proceeds on shares issued in connection with the Bank’s at-the-market (“ATM”) program.

Net income increased by $4.8 million to $18.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $13.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

1.   Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $9.5 million to $46.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $36.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $15.8 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios, partially offset by lower rates earned across the portfolio; and
  • An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $965 thousand, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned; partially offset by,
  • An increase in deposit interest expense of $7.3 million, primarily due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

  
 Interest Income and Yield on Loans
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2025
 2024
 Average Interest   Average Interest  
 Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$20,074  $349  7.05% $24,640  $387  6.32%
SBA National 121,521   2,975  9.93%  35,848   1,159  13.00%
National Lending:                   
Originated 1,120,756   24,120  8.73%  953,401   23,909  10.09%
Purchased 2,387,715   49,034  8.33%  1,635,494   35,260  8.67%
Total National Lending 3,508,471   73,154  8.46%  2,588,895   59,169  9.19%
Total$3,650,066  $76,478  8.50% $2,649,383  $60,715  9.22%
  
 Nine Months Ended March 31,
 2025
 2024
 Average Interest   Average Interest  
 Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$21,330  $1,088  6.79% $25,786  $1,242  6.41%
SBA National 91,481   8,145  11.86%  30,125   2,833  12.52%
National Lending:                   
Originated 1,052,656   71,297  9.02%  951,129   71,284  9.97%
Purchased 2,183,068   141,831  8.65%  1,558,362   104,780  8.95%
Total National Lending 3,235,724   213,128  8.77%  2,509,491   176,064  9.34%
Total$3,348,535  $222,361  8.85% $2,565,402  $180,139  9.35%
                      
(1)   Includes loans held for sale.
 

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, transactional income increased by $113 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $14.1 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 8.4%, a decrease from 8.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

  
 Total Return on Purchased Loans
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2025 2024
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$48,149  8.18% $34,045  8.37%
Transactional income:           
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 573  0.10%  130  0.03%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 885  0.15%  1,215  0.30%
Total transactional income 1,458  0.25%  1,345  0.33%
Total$49,607  8.43% $35,390  8.70%
  
 Nine Months Ended March 31,
 2025 2024
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$136,055  8.30% $98,505 8.41%
Transactional income:          
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 734  0.05%  356 0.03%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 5,775  0.35%  6,275 0.54%
Total transactional income 6,509  0.40%  6,631 0.57%
Total$142,564  8.70% $105,136 8.98%
             
(1)   The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
 

2.   Provision for credit losses increased by $2.3 million to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $596 thousand in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily related to loan growth and increased reserves on the unguaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio.

3.   Noninterest income increased by $5.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $5.0 million, due to the sale of $73.6 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the sale of $18.9 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

4.   Noninterest expense increased by $3.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.7 million, primarily due to increases in regular, stock compensation expense and incentive compensation expense;
  • An increase in loan expense of $1.5 million primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; and
  • An increase in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”) insurance expense of $195 thousand, due to the growth of the Bank’s asset size and an increased assessment rate.

5.   Income tax expense increased by $3.7 million to $10.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 36.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $7.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 34.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in effective tax rate is primarily due to projected changes in income apportionment for state taxes and increased projections of the required write-down of the Bank’s deferred tax asset as a result of a change in Massachusetts income tax law.

As of March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets totaled $33.4 million, or 0.79% of total assets, compared to $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, past due loans totaled $34.0 million, or 0.91% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.5%, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.0% at March 31, 2025, compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024. Capital ratios decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets and average assets from significant loan growth during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, partially offset by increased retained earnings and additional capital raised under the Bank’s ATM program.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 30th. To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the FDIC, in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including the impact of recently imposed tariffs by the U.S. Administration and foreign governments, inflation and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in legislation and regulation under the new U.S. presidential administration; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended June 30, 2024 as updated in the Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

 
NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
Assets      
Cash and due from banks$2,443  $2,711 
Short-term investments 341,633   239,447 
Total cash and cash equivalents 344,076   242,158 
       
       
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 21,473   48,978 
Equity securities, at fair value 7,314   7,013 
Total investment securities 28,787   55,991 
       
SBA loans held for sale 60,339   14,506 
       
Loans:      
Commercial real estate 2,764,809   2,028,280 
Commercial and industrial 852,985   618,846 
Residential real estate 122,466   99,234 
Consumer 190   291 
Total loans 3,740,450   2,746,651 
Less: Allowance for credit losses 46,024   26,709 
Loans, net 3,694,426   2,719,942 
       
       
Premises and equipment, net 25,338   27,144 
Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net 1,200   - 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 16,106   15,751 
Loan servicing rights, net 810   984 
Bank-owned life insurance 19,203   18,830 
Accrued interest receivable 17,445   15,163 
Other assets 20,772   21,734 
Total assets$4,228,502  $3,132,203 
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Deposits:      
Demand$154,540  $146,727 
Savings and interest checking 796,762   732,029 
Money market 94,837   154,504 
Time 2,249,654   1,306,203 
Total deposits 3,295,793   2,339,463 
       
Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances 378,543   345,190 
Lease liability 19,465   20,252 
Other liabilities 67,185   50,664 
Total liabilities 3,760,986   2,755,569 
       
Commitments and contingencies -   - 
       
       
Shareholders' equity      
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares     
issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 -   - 
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;      
8,525,362 and 8,127,690 shares issued and outstanding at     
March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively 8,525   8,128 
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;      
No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024-  - 
Additional paid-in capital 97,078   64,762 
Retained earnings 361,901   303,927 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12   (183)
Total shareholders' equity 467,516   376,634 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,228,502  $3,132,203 
        


 
NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
Interest and dividend income:             
Interest and fees on loans$76,478  $60,715  $222,361  $180,139 
Interest on available-for-sale securities 352   596   1,383   1,639 
Other interest and dividend income 3,996   3,179   12,104   9,541 
Total interest and dividend income 80,826   64,490   235,848   191,319 
              
Interest expense:             
Deposits 30,593   23,340   89,959   63,772 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,057   4,401   11,754   16,247 
Obligation under capital lease agreements 225   237   691   664 
Total interest expense 34,875   27,978   102,404   80,683 
Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses 45,951   36,512   133,444   110,636 
Provision for credit losses 2,908   596   5,275   1,221 
Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses 43,043   35,916   128,169   109,415 
              
Noninterest income:             
Fees for other services to customers 362   320   1,197   1,218 
Gain on sales of SBA loans 6,014   1,015   14,915   1,837 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 79   (55)  106   17 
Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net -   -   -   (9)
Bank-owned life insurance income 124   116   372   348 
Correspondent fee income 16   40   69   183 
Other noninterest income 24   106   28   194 
Total noninterest income 6,619   1,542   16,687   3,788 
              
Noninterest expense:             
Salaries and employee benefits 12,477   10,784   34,947   30,409 
Occupancy and equipment expense 1,275   1,072   3,456   3,277 
Professional fees 669   503   1,985   1,784 
Data processing fees 1,496   1,376   4,605   3,823 
Marketing expense 89   256   318   738 
Loan acquisition and collection expense 2,270   813   5,626   2,402 
FDIC insurance expense 468   273   1,756   917 
Other noninterest expense 1,399   1,352   4,203   4,138 
Total noninterest expense 20,143   16,429   56,896   47,488 
Income before income tax expense 29,519   21,029   87,960   65,715 
Income tax expense 10,838   7,164   29,734   22,624 
Net income$18,681  $13,865  $58,226  $43,091 
              
              
Weighted-average shares outstanding:             
Basic 8,216,746   7,509,320   8,047,775   7,510,065 
Diluted 8,394,964   7,595,124   8,232,435   7,602,844 
              
Earnings per common share:             
Basic$2.27  $1.85  $7.24  $5.74 
Diluted 2.23   1.83   7.07   5.67 
                
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.01  $0.01  $0.03  $0.03 
                


 
NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2025 2024
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Assets:                     
Interest-earning assets:                   
Investment securities$32,963  $352  4.33% $60,211  $596  3.98%
Loans (1) (2) (3) 3,650,066   76,478  8.50%  2,649,383   60,715  9.22%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 16,657   301  7.33%  17,636   449  10.24%
Short-term investments (4) 336,877   3,695  4.45%  204,869   2,730  5.36%
Total interest-earning assets 4,036,563   80,826  8.12%  2,932,099   64,490  8.85%
Cash and due from banks 2,332         2,446       
Other non-interest earning assets 39,847         50,227       
Total assets$4,078,742        $2,984,772       
                    
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
NOW accounts$566,932  $5,190  3.71% $524,301  $5,767  4.42%
Money market accounts 116,647   754  2.62%  190,379   1,619  3.42%
Savings accounts 198,094   1,365  2.79%  140,737   1,126  3.22%
Time deposits 2,129,320   23,284  4.43%  1,185,558   14,828  5.03%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,010,993   30,593  4.12%  2,040,975   23,340  4.60%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 372,029   4,057  4.42%  396,130   4,401  4.47%
Lease liability 19,340   225  4.72%  20,981   237  4.54%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,402,362   34,875  4.16%  2,458,086   27,978  4.58%
                    
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                   
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 183,348         163,042       
Other liabilities 33,025         24,571       
Total liabilities 3,618,735         2,645,699       
Shareholders' equity 460,007         339,073       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,078,742        $2,984,772       
                    
Net interest income    $45,951        $36,512   
                    
Interest rate spread        3.96%         4.27%
Net interest margin (5)        4.62%         5.01%
                    
Cost of funds (6)        3.94%         4.29%
                    
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
 


 
NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 Nine Months Ended March 31,
 2025 2024
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Assets:                   
Interest-earning assets:                   
Investment securities$42,865  $1,383  4.30% $60,060  $1,639  3.63%
Loans (1) (2) (3) 3,348,535   222,361  8.85%  2,565,402   180,139  9.35%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 16,190   977  8.04%  20,415   1,331  8.68%
Short-term investments (4) 302,262   11,127  4.90%  204,252   8,210  5.35%
Total interest-earning assets 3,709,852   235,848  8.47%  2,850,129   191,319  8.93%
Cash and due from banks 2,219         2,482       
Other non-interest earning assets 55,078         58,609       
Total assets$3,767,149        $2,911,220       
                    
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
NOW accounts$570,906  $17,014  3.97% $507,594  $16,548  4.34%
Money market accounts 131,481   2,972  3.01%  226,072   5,760  3.39%
Savings accounts 188,053   4,575  3.24%  118,044   2,603  2.93%
Time deposits 1,864,771   65,398  4.67%  1,061,399   38,861  4.87%
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,755,211   89,959  4.35%  1,913,109   63,772  4.44%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 357,020   11,754  4.39%  463,065   16,247  4.67%
Lease liability 19,655   691  4.68%  21,373   664  4.13%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,131,886   102,404  4.36%  2,397,547   80,683  4.48%
                    
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                   
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 182,877         166,955       
Other liabilities 29,877         24,388       
Total liabilities 3,344,640         2,588,890       
Shareholders' equity 422,509         322,330       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$3,767,149        $2,911,220       
                    
Net interest income    $133,444        $110,636   
                    
Interest rate spread        4.11%         4.45%
Net interest margin (5)        4.79%         5.17%
                    
Cost of funds (6)        4.12%         4.19%
                    
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
 


 
NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
Net interest income$45,951  $48,490  $39,000  $37,935  $36,512 
Provision for credit losses 2,908   1,944   422   547   596 
Noninterest income 6,619   5,949   4,119   2,092   1,542 
Noninterest expense 20,143   19,066   17,685   17,079   16,429 
Net income 18,681   22,440   17,106   15,140   13,865 
          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:         
Basic 8,216,746   8,044,345   7,886,148   7,765,868   7,509,320 
Diluted 8,394,964   8,197,568   8,108,688   7,910,692   7,595,124 
Earnings per common share:         
Basic$2.27  $2.79  $2.17  $1.95  $1.85 
Diluted 2.23   2.74   2.11   1.91   1.83 
          
Dividends declared per common share$0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01 
          
Return on average assets 1.86%   2.24%   2.09%   1.99%   1.87% 
Return on average equity 16.47%   21.14%   17.53%   16.56%   16.45% 
Net interest rate spread (1) 3.96%   4.21%   4.18%   4.41%   4.27% 
Net interest margin (2) 4.62%   4.88%   4.90%   5.13%   5.01% 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 38.32%   35.02%   41.01%   42.67%   43.17% 
Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.00%   1.90%   2.16%   2.24%   2.21% 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.64%   118.24%   118.48%   118.78%   119.28% 
          
 As of:
 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
Nonperforming loans:         
Originated portfolio:         
Residential real estate$2,407  $2,446  $3,976  $2,502  $2,573 
Commercial real estate 3,197   3,662   4,682   1,407   2,075 
Commercial and industrial 6,945   6,696   6,684   6,520   6,928 
Consumer 3   5   -   -   - 
Total originated portfolio 12,552   12,809   15,342   10,429   11,576 
Total purchased portfolio 19,680   17,257   21,830   17,832   16,370 
Total nonperforming loans 32,232   30,066   37,172   28,261   27,946 
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 1,200   1,200   -   -   - 
Total nonperforming assets$33,432  $31,266  $37,172  $28,261  $27,946 
          
Past due loans to total loans 0.91%   0.85%   0.89%   0.95%   1.13% 
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.86%   0.84%   1.06%   1.02%   1.05% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.79%   0.77%   0.94%   0.90%   0.93% 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.23%   1.25%   1.25%   0.97%   0.98% 
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 142.79%   148.92%   117.40%   94.51%   92.83% 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$2,082  $869  $1,604  $1,347  $2,225 
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 521.47%   542.12%   604.38%   482.13%   509.08% 
Net loans to deposits 112.10%   112.52%   110.70%   116.88%   118.15% 
Purchased loans to total loans 65.33%   66.63%   69.11%   61.88%   60.99% 
Equity to total assets 11.06%   10.88%   9.96%   12.02%   11.73% 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.72%   12.66%   11.45%   13.84%   13.24% 
Total risk-based capital ratio 13.97%   13.91%   12.70%   14.82%   14.22% 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.45%   11.16%   12.06%   12.30%   11.79% 
          
Total shareholders’ equity$467,516  $444,101  $392,557  $376,634  $351,913 
Less: Preferred stock -   -   -   -   - 
Common shareholders’ equity 467,516   444,101   392,557   376,634   351,913 
Less: Intangible assets (5) -   -   -   -   - 
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$467,516  $444,101  $392,557  $376,634  $351,913 
          
Common shares outstanding 8,525,362   8,492,856   8,212,026   8,127,690   7,977,690 
Book value per common share$54.84  $52.29  $47.80  $46.34  $44.11 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6) 54.84   52.29   47.80   46.34   44.11 
          
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset.
(6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
 

For More Information:
Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3249
www.northeastbank.com


Tags

Northeast Bank NBN Rick Wayne

Recommended Reading