Edgewood High School Student Aquilin Hsiao Named 2025 CIF State Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year

WEST COVINA, CA, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aquilin Hsiao

West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) is thrilled to announce that Aquilin Hsiao, a senior at Edgewood High School, has been named the 2025 CIF State Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year — the highest honor awarded by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) to a high school student-athlete.

Out of over 800,000 student-athletes representing over 1,600 high schools across California, Aquilin stood out for her exceptional academic record, athletic achievements, and impactful contributions to her school and community. The award recognizes student-athletes whose dedication in the classroom and on the field embodies the highest standards of excellence.

“This is an incredible milestone for Aquilin and a proud moment for all of WCUSD,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores. “Her discipline, drive, and heart truly represent what we hope all students will strive for. Aquilin’s achievement speaks volumes about her character and the amazing educators and mentors supporting her.”

Aquilin has consistently demonstrated outstanding performance across multiple areas of student life, from rigorous academics to leadership roles in athletics and meaningful service work. Her well-rounded accomplishments exemplify the CIF's core values of scholarship, sportsmanship, and integrity.

“Aquilin is a standout student whose talents extend far beyond the classroom or athletic field,” said Edgewood High School Principal Dr. Kimberly Cabrera. “She leads with humility, performs excellently, and gives back purposefully. We are incredibly proud to celebrate her as one of California’s best.”

In recognition of this exceptional honor, Aquilin has been invited to a special ceremony at the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Thursday, May 29, 2025, where she and the CIF State Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be celebrated.

WCUSD Board of Education President Joe Magallanes added, “Aquilin’s recognition is a shining example of what happens when determination meets opportunity. She is a role model for her peers and a source of pride for our entire community. We thank the voters and families of West Covina for their continued support of our schools, which help students like Aquilin thrive.”

WCUSD congratulates Aquilin Hsiao and looks forward to all she will accomplish in the bright future.