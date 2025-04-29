National Service Office to Host Denver Screening of New Documentary "American Delivery"

DENVER, COLO., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Service Office for Nurse-Family Partnership ® and Child First invites community members, supporters, and partners to a special in-person screening event of American Delivery—a powerful new documentary exploring the maternal health crisis in the United States. Join us for a welcoming evening on Thursday, May 15, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at Sloans Lake in Denver for an evening of film, conversation, and connection.



Premiering nationwide on May 1 on PBS.org and public television stations, American Delivery responds to the alarming maternal mortality crisis in the United States, which disproportionately affects Black, Indigenous, and other women of color. Through intimate storytelling, the film captures the critical work of nurses who are bridging gaps in care, offering hope and support to expectant mothers across the country.

The documentary features moving stories of pregnancy, birth, and postpartum challenges—including the real-life experiences of Nurse-Family Partnership mom and nurse pair Jess and Dionna in Cleveland, Ohio. Their story reflects the transformational impact of Nurse-Family Partnership’s trusted, community-based model of care, where nurses like Dionna meet families where they are and support them to thrive. Learn more about the film and watch a trailer at americandelivery.film.

The Denver screening event on Thursday, May 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. will include:

A pre-reception with food and drinks

A full screening of American Delivery

A panel discussion featuring Nurse-Family Partnership founder Dr. David Olds and special guests

Dessert and coffee to close the evening

“This film is a call to action and a celebration of the compassion and commitment nurses bring to their work every day,” said Charlotte Min-Harris, President & CEO of the National Service Office for Nurse-Family Partnership and Child First. “We’re proud to see Nurse-Family Partnership featured and to amplify the real, lasting impact that trusted relationships can have on improving health outcomes for children and families.”

Registration is required. Please visit our website for more information about the event and to register: nursefamilypartnership.org.

Nurse-Family Partnership® (NFP) is a national, evidence-based home visiting program that partners first-time parents with specially educated registered nurses to support healthy pregnancies, positive birth outcomes, and stronger futures. Grounded in more than 45 years of research, NFP improves health outcomes by serving families facing systemic barriers to care—providing trusted, community-based support during pregnancy and through a child’s earliest years. Together, nurses and families build lasting relationships that improve health, child development, and economic well-being for generations to come.

Attachments