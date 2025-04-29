iRhythm Technologies to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2025 Health Care Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, prevent, and predict disease, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Bank of America Securities 2025 Health Care Conference.

iRhythm’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 3:40 p.m. Pacific Time/6:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Zhadkevich

investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact

Kassandra Perry

irhythm@highwirepr.com