AidKit Releases New Guide to Help Local Leaders Manage Policy and Funding Shifts

DENVER, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AidKit , a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and nonprofits administer aid programs effectively and transparently, today announced the release of a free practical resource titled, “Filling the Gaps: How Local Leaders are Navigating Rapid Changes in Aid Distribution. ” As states navigate reduced federal support and new eligibility requirements, the guide helps agencies respond effectively by outlining operational strategies for adapting without overhauling core systems.

“Directors at these county and state organizations have been striving for effective solutions and strong outcomes,” said Jennifer Banyan, AidKit’s Government Partnerships Director. “But in some cases the technology they’re relying on isn’t up to the task, or they simply don’t have the staffing capacity to keep up.”

The guide arrives as Congress debates SNAP and Medicaid funding reductions and work requirements, while states respond to Medicaid churn, SNAP timeliness issues, and new policies and workflows following the end of COVID-era flexibilities—part of a broader operational shift affecting public benefit programs. It highlights how flexible platforms can reduce administrative burden, improve compliance, and help agencies adapt quickly to policy changes—ensuring uninterrupted service for communities.

Key challenges addressed in the guide include:

The end of public health emergency flexibilities impacting Medicaid and SNAP

Budget negotiations that may reduce food and healthcare access and assistance

The growing need for systems that support rapid updates to eligibility, benefit levels and compliance tracking





“We can create solutions quickly that legacy systems can’t,” Banyan added. “If states have reserve budgets, AidKit is going to be an extremely important part of how we get through these budget cuts.”

To download the guide, visit www.aidkit.com/resources .

About AidKit

AidKit is a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and large nonprofits administer aid programs efficiently and transparently. AidKit’s secure technology platform is designed to address the complex challenges of large-scale aid and benefits distribution. It automates workflows, accelerates disbursements and reduces administrative burden, either as an all-in-one platform or through adaptable modular solutions to meet the unique needs of each initiative. With integrated fraud prevention and real-time caseload management tools, the platform ensures programs operate with precision, compliance and accountability while safeguarding sensitive data. Drawing on a proven track record of successful implementations, AidKit delivers comprehensive support that expands operational capacity and elevates service delivery for its partner agencies. Whether deploying disaster relief programs or accelerating benefits modernization, AidKit delivers results that maximize impact and build public trust. Founded in 2021, AidKit, a woman-led company, has supported over 200 agencies and nonprofits, processing 500,000+ applications and distributing $290 million in aid to more than 90,000 recipients. For more information, visit AidKit.com .