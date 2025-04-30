Denodo Enables Seres to Build "Data on Wheels" Data Accelerator

BEIJING, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denodo, a leader in data management, announced that Seres, a leading Chinese automotive company, is using the Denodo Platform to accelerate, simplify, and expand access to operational data, including data from smart factories, as well as data for application development.

With the recent AI+ initiative in China, and the expanded development of intelligent, connected, new-energy vehicles as key priorities, a massive amount of data is being generated throughout the entire automotive value chain, from product planning and design, to component procurement and supply chain management, to manufacturing and assembly and quality inspection, to sales and after-sales services.

Like many automotive companies, Seres has been undergoing a digital transformation to more effectively embrace these changes, but as the company’s transformation deepened, Seres encountered significant challenges using extract, transform, and load (ETL) processes to integrate digital tools and processes with business operations.

Seres implemented the Denodo Platform, a logical data management product, as a data fabric solution, enabling Seres to quickly integrate data from smart factories and other data sources, to serve the company’s BI tools with a unified source of trusted data. Unlike ETL processes, logical data management platforms can connect to disparate data sources, enabling data management without relying on data replication.

The Denodo Platform improved Seres’ data delivery speed by 88% compared to traditional ETL methods, enabling what the company calls a “Data on Wheels” data accelerator. The Denodo Platform’s query optimization capabilities enable highly efficient queries across heterogeneous data sources, enhancing data provisioning and self-service access for business teams.

“I was very pleased to see some of the initial results that Seres gained from the Denodo Platform,” said Richard Jones, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan at Denodo. “This is consistent with the results that our other customers gained, but Seres quickly mobilized the Denodo Platform’s capabilities to benefit the organization as a whole.”

Authorized personnel at Seres can now prepare data using the Denodo Platform, and business users can leverage the low-code/no-code capabilities to build applications. BI tools are more widely used for data analysis at Seres, reducing the burden on IT teams while increasing business engagement in data management.

Additionally, the Denodo Platform offers Seres mature performance assurance mechanisms and comprehensive security protections, enabling secure, stable access to business data sources. This solidifies Seres’ data governance and compliance framework.

“Denodo stands out as a leader in the field of data management,” said Yin Liu, Deputy Director Of The Digital Manufacturing Department at Seres. “Denodo’s unique solutions are redefining automotive data management, providing a truly efficient and intelligent accelerator for ‘data on wheels.’”

