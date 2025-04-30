QCI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Quantum Computing, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against QCI on February 25, 2025 with a Class Period from March 30, 2020 to January 15, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of QCI have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The lawsuit alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants overstated the capabilities of QCI’s quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (ii) Defendants overstated the scope and nature of QCI’s relationship with NASA, as well as the scope and nature of QCI’s NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (iii) Defendants overstated QCI’s progress in developing a TFLN foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for the Company’s TFLN chips; (iv) QCI’s business dealings with Quad M and millionways both qualified as related party transactions; (v) accordingly, QCI’s revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; (vi) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on QCI’s business and reputation; and (vii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of QCI, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

