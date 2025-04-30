Competing for Rogers $1M Prize: Canada’s Got Talent Reveals All Performers Heading to The Eliminations on Citytv

– Stream tonight’s episode of CGT on Citytv+. New episodes available every Tuesday on Citytv and Citytv+ –
TORONTO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Shania Twain, Katherine Ryan, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the 14 acts moving on to The Eliminations. They are:
BRITISH COLUMBIA
- TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance, Vancouver
- CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician, Vancouver – **Kardinal’s Golden Buzzer**
NEW BRUNSWICK
- THE MARTIN BOYS – Singer/Musician, Woodstock
NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR
- JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician, Butlerville – **Shania’s Golden Buzzer**
ONTARIO
- DARREN LEO – Comedy, Toronto – **Katherine’s Golden Buzzer**
- SAI KIT LO – Comedy, Markham
- ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety, Toronto
- BEN KAHAN – Magic, Toronto
- FUNKYVERSE – Dance, Toronto – **Group Golden Buzzer**
- NICOLINA – Singer/Musician, Vaughan – **Lindsay’s Golden Buzzer**
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician, Abegweit First Nation – **Howie’s Golden Buzzer**
INTERNATIONAL
- THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Variety, Kenya
- TULGA – Variety, Mongolia
- CHANTAAAAL – Variety, France
Plus, key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:
- WHYTE WHYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING (Toronto, ON) had the audience laughing with a funny, high-energy musical performance of their own original rap.
- Singer and Shania Twain superfan, JULIANNA MOORE (St. Lazare, MB) delivered a stunning and heartfelt cover of Faith Hill’s “There You’ll Be.”
- AVA VAL (Whitby, ON) brought the house down with a raw, witty, stand-up performance rooted in her experience as a trans woman.
- SANDRINE & ROBIN (Granby, QC) gave a mesmerizing dance performance, full of grace and precision, leaving the crowd cheering.
- Dynamic dance crew FUNKYVERSE (Toronto, ON) received the Group Golden Buzzer after lighting up the stage with flawless synchronization.
Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada’s Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.
Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, April 29)
WHYTE WHYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING – Variety
Toronto, ON
JULIANNA MOORE – Singer/Musician
St. Lazare, MB
BADUNKAFUNK – Singer/Musician
Norfolk County, ON
AVA VAL – Comedy
Whitby, ON
SANDRINE & ROBIN – Dance
Granby, QC
FORBIDDEN NIGHTS – Variety
London, UK
FUNKYVERSE – Dance
Toronto, ON
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, May 6)
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
