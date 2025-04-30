Jura Announces Filing of Year End 2024 Financial Statements, MD&A and Reserves Report

CALGARY, Alberta, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation ("Jura" or the "Company") (TSXV: JEC) today announced the filing on SEDAR+ of its consolidated annual audited financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, as well as National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities, Form 51-101F1 Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information as of December 31, 2024 (the “2024 Reserves Report”).

As disclosed previously, Jura’s subsidiaries are involved in ongoing arbitrations (the “PEL Arbitrations”) with Petroleum Exploration (Private) Limited (“PEL”), the operator of the Badin IV North and Badin IV South blocks (together the “Badin Blocks”). Despite a recent award in favour of Jura’s subsidiaries, PEL has continued to refuse to provide information regarding the Badin Blocks to Jura and its independent reserves evaluators, therefore, no current information regarding the Badin Blocks appears in Jura’s 2024 Reserves Report. For more information, see the 2024 Reserves Report and, in particular, “Significant Factors or Uncertainties – Exclusion of Reserves” in the Reserves Report available on SEDAR+. Upon resolution of the PEL Arbitrations and regularized access to operating and production information for the Badin Blocks, Jura anticipates being able to provide an update on the remaining reserves for the Badin Blocks.

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. The words "will", and similar expressions, are used to identify forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information regarding an update on the reserves information for the Badin Blocks.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made in light of management's experience, current conditions and expected future development in the areas in which Jura is currently active and other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Jura undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcome will not occur, including some of which are beyond Jura's control. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainty relating to the outcome of the PEL Arbitrations, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in exploration, development and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the imprecision of resource and reserve estimates, assumptions regarding the timing and costs relating to production and development as well as the availability and price of labour and equipment, weather, volatility of and assumptions regarding commodity prices and exchange rates, marketing and transportation risks, environmental risks, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, changes in applicable law, and risks resulting from the potential for ongoing or future global pandemics and their effects on general economic conditions and public markets, Jura’s business, and the ability of Jura to prepare and approve required filings in a timely manner. Additionally, there are economic, political, social and other risks inherent in carrying on business in Pakistan. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. See Jura's Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for further description of the risks and uncertainties associated with Jura's business.

