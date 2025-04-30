2025 China · Wuyi Auto Rally Successfully Concludes

JINHUA, CHINA, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 27, as the roaring engine sounds of the participating vehicles gradually faded away, the 2025 China·Wuyi Auto Rally, a speed battle that weaves through picturesque landscapes and perilous terrains, successfully concluded. This not only reignited Wuyi's "rally" engine but also opened a new chapter in the in-depth integration of Wuyi's "industry, event and tourism". Li Xianwu, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Wuyi County Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department, attended the ceremony.





At the car-receiving ceremony, the drivers, with excitement and a touch of reluctance, drove their racing cars back to the starting platform amidst applause and cheers, received garlands, and bid farewell to this event.

Xu Jun and Huang Shaojun from Tonglian Rally Team won the 4-wheel-drive group championship. Yang Xidong and Tang Xiaoming from Dean Auto Sports Team won the runner-up, and Pan Dong and Gao Hui from Dongsheng Feichi-GOLF Team won the third-place.

Chen Liang and Tong Xijun from DA-Motorsport won the 2-wheel-drive group championship. Du Wenbin and Cheng Darong from Hunan Linwu You Team won the runner-up, and Tang Junzhe and Hao Peng from Fangjia Racing Team won the third-place.

"This is my first return to Wuyi after more than twenty years. The first time I came was because of Xu Lang, and I was his co-driver at that time. Over the past twenty years, Wuyi has changed a lot, but the people of Wuyi are still very enthusiastic. When I come to Wuyi, I feel like I'm back in my hometown. Especially the iconic U-turn on the Houshuling track reminds me of the days when I used to practice driving with Xu Lang." Huang Shaojun, the co-driver and winner of the 4-wheel-drive group championship, said that Wuyi is a blessed place.

As the "King of Flying Cars" in the history of China's rally racing and the true initiator of Wuyi's racing culture, Xu Lang not only achieved excellent results in international competitions. He made more racing enthusiasts aware of Wuyi, transformed the gravel roads in his hometown into training grounds, and deeply implanted the racing spirit and culture into the land of Wuyi.

"After a ten-year interval, Wuyi is hosting a rally race again. As a native of Wuyi, winning the championship this time is very commemorative for me. I hope my hometown can continue to host auto rally races in the future, making the rally a new calling card for Wuyi. I want all racing enthusiasts to participate, get to know Wuyi, understand Wuyi, and fall in love with Wuyi." Xu Jun, a racing driver, couldn't hide his excitement about Wuyi hosting this event again.

In addition to legendary racing drivers like Xu Lang, Xu Jun, and Fu Junfei, known as the "Three Champions from One County", who have amazed the industry, Wuyi's connection with rally racing is also inseparable from its unique geographical advantages. With a landscape of "eight parts mountains, half part water, and half part farmland" within the county and winding township roads, it provides an ideal racing environment for rally race. During this competition, Wuyi used public roads as the race track and the landscape of mountains and waters as the backdrop, integrating the roar of motorsport with the tranquility of hot springs, writing a legend of speed.

Moreover, Wuyi has upgraded the rally race from a "periodic event" to a "sustainable economic engine", focusing on building a closed-loop of "event-driven attraction—industrial foundation—cultural and tourism empowerment", and steadily creating a county-level model of in-depth integration of "industry, event and tourism".

From the intelligent production line of Zhejiang PDW Industrial Co., Ltd., which has a daily output of 3,000 wheels, to Apollo's globally first electric off-road motorcycle, which seizes the commanding heights of the industry with innovative technology, and then to the layout of Leapmotor in Wuyi's "New Energy Vehicle Town".... 260 auto and motorcycle parts enterprises and a hard-core industrial strength with an output value of 4.3 billion yuan have made the auto and motorcycle parts industry one of the three pillar industries in Wuyi.

"This event not only showcases the characteristics of the integration of culture and tourism in Wuyi County, but also demonstrates the strength of Wuyi County's auto and motorcycle parts industry. This is not only a new starting point for Wuyi County's event-based economy, but also a new beginning for 'strengthening and supplementing the chains' of Wuyi County's automotive industry chain. In the follow-up, we will continue to promote the in-depth integration of event-based economy with culture, tourism and industry, empower and support the auto and motorcycle industry chain in Wuyi, and provide cultural and tourism support for the development of new-quality productivity in Wuyi." A relevant person in charge of the County Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports said.

