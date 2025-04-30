Hepsor AS consolidated unaudited interim report for Q1 2025

Hepsor’s consolidated sales revenue for Q1 2025 was 8.2 million euros (Q1 2024: 2.3 million euros).

The Group's net loss for the first quarter was 0.1 million euros (Q1 2024: 1.0 million euros), of which the net loss attributable to the owners of the parent was 0.2 million euros (Q1 2024: 0.9 million euros).

In coordination with the Group’s Supervisory Board, the Management Board proposes to distribute 1,0 million euros (EUR 0.26 per share) in dividends to shareholders in 2025 from the profits of previous periods. Based on the share price as of 31 March 2025, this results in a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Development projects under construction and available for sale

In the first quarter of 2025, we continued the construction and sales of projects in our development portfolio. Customer interest in Hepsor's developments has remained stable. In Latvia, the Annenhof Mājas development project at Jūrmalas gatve 74 was completed at the beginning of the year, where customer interest in purchasing new apartments has been high. By the end of March, 60% of all apartments in the Annenhof Mājas development project had been sold.

In the first quarter of 2025, we handed over 42 homes to customers, compared to 12 homes during the same period in 2024. Of these, 26 homes were delivered in Tallinn, and 16 in Riga.

During the reporting quarter, construction and sales continued on the first phase of the main building of the former Baltic Cotton Spinning and Weaving Factory at Manufaktuuri 5, where 150 new homes are planned to be built.

In 2024, we started the construction of StokOfiss 34 at Ulbrokas 34 in Riga. StokOfiss 34 is a multifunctional commercial building with 8,740 m² of rental space. While in 2024, we had signed lease agreements for 6% of the total rental area, as of 31 March 2025, the leases cover nearly half, or 47%, of the total rental area. The planned completion of the construction is in the third quarter of 2025.

In the associate company Hepsor P113 OÜ, the leasing of the P113 Health Centre office building continued, and as of 31 March 2025, 82% of the rental space had been leased.

Vision for the future

In April 2025, Hepsor Finance OÜ signed a shareholders' agreement under which a 50% stake in Hepsor SOF OÜ was sold to the EfTEN Special Opportunities Fund. According to the shareholders' agreement, Hepsor SOF OÜ will acquire 5 properties from Hepsor's Group companies in Lasnamäe, with a total value of 9.0 million euros. Hepsor's shareholders will earn a total of approximately 3.7 million euros in profit from these transactions, of which 1.9 million euros will be realised in the results of the following quarters in 2025. The released capital will be directed to other development projects of Hepsor Group in its current home markets. The cooperation project between Hepsor and EfTEN in Lasnamäe includes the construction of approximately 300 apartments, along with smaller amount of commercial space. The development will be carried out in three stages, with around 100 new homes in each stage. Construction of the first stage is planned to begin in 2026.

In 2025, we plan to start the construction of four new residential development projects. In Tallinn, at Manufaktuuri Quarter, we will begin the next development project at Manufaktuuri 12, where 49 new homes are planned. This will be Hepsor’s fourth development in the area. The planned start of construction is in the second half of 2025.

In Riga, Latvia, we plan to start the construction of a total of 227 new homes:

At Eiženijas iela 18, we plan to start the construction of two apartment buildings, with a total of 54 new homes;

In the Zala Jugla development project at Braila iela 23, Jugla, we will begin the construction of the first phase, which will include 70 new homes;

At Dzelzavas 74c, we plan to start the construction of an apartment building with 103 apartments.

During the reporting year, we aim to begin the construction of the first phase of the Veidema Quarter project at Ganibu Dambis 17a, a stock-office type development.

The full consolidated unaudited interim report for the first quarter of 2025 is available on Hepsor’s website:

https://hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/stock/reports-2/

Consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 31 March 2025 31 December 2024 31 March 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,262 6,249 7,674 Trade and other receivables 1,589 761 1,351 Current loan receivables 200 200 311 Inventories 60,355 64,141 83,086 Total current assets 65,406 71,351 92,422 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 324 288 230 Intangible assets 2 2 3 Investment properties 7,980 7,980 0 Financial investments 7,244 6,424 2,001 Non-current loan receivables 2,584 2,428 1,947 Other non-current receivables 384 340 235 Total non-current assets 18,518 17,462 4,416 Total assets 83,924 88,813 96,838 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 17,942 23,336 35,546 Current lease liabilities 39 52 116 Prepayments from customers 562 724 2,916 Trade and other payables 6,184 6,542 6,150 Total current liabilities 24,727 30,654 44,728 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 32,668 31,352 28,596 Non-current lease liabilities 162 162 29 Other non-current liabilities 4,765 4,635 2,289 Total non-current liabilities 37,595 36,149 30,914 Total liabilities 62,322 66,803 75,642 Equity Share capital 3,855 3,855 3,855 Share premium 8,917 8,917 8,917 Reserves 385 385 385 Retained earnings 8,445 8,853 8,039 Total equity 21,602 22,010 21,196 incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent 20,531 20,912 20,114 incl. non-controlling interest 1,071 1,098 1,082 Total liabilities and equity 83,924 88,813 96,838

Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

in thousands of euros Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Revenue 8,206 2,271 Cost of sales (-) -7,189 -2,234 Gross profit 1,017 37 Marketing expenses (-) -279 -185 Administrative expenses (-) -412 -443 Other operating income 23 45 Other operating expenses (-) -17 -18 Operating profit (-loss) of the year -332 -564 Financial income 49 37 Financial expenses (-) -478 -438 Profit before tax -97 -965 Net profit (-loss) for the year -97 -965 Attributable to owners of the parent -220 -879 Non-controlling interest 123 -86 Other comprehensive income (-loss) Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders -150 0 Exchange rate differences from foreign entities -161 0 Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period -311 0 Attributable to owners of the parent -161 0 Non-controlling interest -150 0 Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period -408 -965 Attributable to owners of the parent -381 -879 Non-controlling interest -27 -86 Earnings per share Basic (euros per share) -0,06 -0,23 Diluted (euros per share) -0,06 -0,23

Henri Laks

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5693 9114

e-mail: henri@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. During our fourteen years of operation, we have created 2,076 homes and nearly 36,300 m2 of commercial space. As the first developer in the Baltic countries, Hepsor has implemented several innovative engineering and technical solutions that make the buildings built by the company more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio includes a total of 25 development projects with a total area of 172,800 m2.