Shareholders of INVL Baltic Real Estate approved the proposals to adopt a new version of the Articles of Association, reduce the share capital, and distribute dividends for the year 2024

The General Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the Company) held on 30 April 2025 decided to approve the proposed dividend allocation of EUR 0.09 per share for the year 2024 (the total amount of dividends allocation amounts to EUR 0.716 million).

The Company notes that dividends will be paid out and the dividend payment procedure for 2024 will be published within one month of the General Shareholders Meeting that approved the decision to allocate the dividends. Persons, who will be shareholders of the Company at the end of 15 May 2025, the tenth day after the General Shareholders Meeting to approve the resolution to allocate part of the Company’s profit for the payment of dividends, are entitled to receive dividends.

The ex-date is 14 May 2025. From that date, the new owner of the shares of INVL Baltic Real Estate, ISIN code LT0000127151, which were acquired on the stock exchange with a settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2024.

Also on the proposal of the Company's Investment Committee the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company approved the reduction of the authorized capital of the Company in order to cancel 107,480 units of ordinary registered own shares acquired by INVL Baltic Real Estate during the buy-back of shares process.

In order to implement the reduction of the authorised capital and other amendments to the Articles of Association, on 30 April 2025 the General Meeting of Shareholders approved the amendments of the Articles of Association of the Company and endorsed the new wording thereof. The Articles of Association will be implemented following approval of the Bank of Lithuania.

Furthermore, the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company approved the main terms and conditions under which the repurchase of the Company's own shares will be carried out.

The real estate investment company had a consolidated net profit of EUR 2.74 million last year, 3.9 times more than in 2023. The sale of a property holding in Latvia had a positive impact of EUR 1.7 million on the company’s operating result.

Additionally, shareholders authorized the company to purchase its own shares using all or part of a reserve formed for that purpose. The maximum purchase price per share would be INVL Baltic Real Estate’s last published net asset value per share, while the minimum purchase price would be EUR 1.45. The time limit set for any buybacks is 18 months from the date of the shareholders’ decision. Later, following a decision by the shareholders’ meeting to annul the acquired own shares, the company’s share capital would be reduced.

Given that the term of the members of the company’s Audit Committee ends in 2025, three members were elected to a new four-year term on the committee: Dangutė Pranckėnienė, Andrius Lenickas and Tomas Bubinas.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate owns real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office buildings in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaurės Miestelis, the Pramogų bankas in the centre of Vilnius, and the 52-ha of land in Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park by the juncture of highway A8 and the A5 Riga bypass road. The company’s properties had occupancies of 75% to 91% at the end of December 2024.

INVL Baltic Real Estate currently owns properties with a total area of 19,300 sq. m., the value of the real estate at the end of December 2024 was EUR 42.6 million.

Since its launch as a collective investment undertaking (on 22 December 2016), INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the Baltic real estate funds open to retail investors with the highest stable returns. The INVL Baltic Real Estate operates as a closed-ended investment company which is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics. INVL Baltic Real Estate will operate as a closed-end investment company until 2046, with extension possible for a further 20 years.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region’s economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or have under supervision more than EUR 1.6 billion of assets across multiple asset classes including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, management of pension funds in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds. Further information www.invl.com/en/.

