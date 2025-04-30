Etats financiers consolidés et notes au 31 mars 2025

Chers tous,
veuillez trouver ci-joint les états financiers consolidés et notes au 31 mars 2025.
Bien à vous
Air France-KLM Investor Relations Team
Pièce jointe
| Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM AIR FRANCE - KLM
