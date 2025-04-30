Etats financiers consolidés et notes au 31 mars 2025

 | Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM AIR FRANCE - KLM

Chers tous,


veuillez trouver ci-joint les états financiers consolidés et notes au 31 mars 2025.

Bien à vous

Air France-KLM Investor Relations Team

Pièce jointe


Attachments

2025.03 - Etats financiers consolidés et notes au 31 mars 2025

Recommended Reading