Equasens: EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS INITIATED WITH A FRENCH SOFTWARE EDITOR

EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS INITIATED WITH A FRENCH SOFTWARE EDITOR TO ACQUIRE TWO SOFTWARE PUBLISHING BUSINESSES OPERATING IN THE PUBLIC HEALTH SECTOR

Project for a targeted acquisition in the public health sector : Acquisition of Novaprove, publisher of the ResUrgences software, Acquisition of the DIS business assets,

: Strategic reinforcement of Equasens Group's Axigate Link division in this market segment

Equasens Group (Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B - FR 0012882389 -$EQS), today announced that through its subsidiary Axigate, publisher of the HOSPILINK electronic medical record (EMR) solution for hospitals, the Axigate Link Division has entered into exclusive negotiations with a French software solutions editor regarding the possibility of acquiring two businesses specialising in software solutions for the public healthcare sector.





Nature and scope of the proposed acquisition

This proposed acquisition covers two complementary businesses:



Firstly, ResUrgences (Novaprove), a web-based software platform specialising in the management of hospital emergency medical services featuring a new and innovative technological solution that optimises patient intake, pathway management and emergency care delivery processes.



Secondly, the comprehensive DIS (including FACDIS) suite of digital solutions for public healthcare establishments, covering accounting, billing, human resources and financial management that work seamlessly with the electronic patient record.



If this transaction is completed, these two activities would be integrated into the Axigate Link Division, a European expert in software and applications for health and medico-social establishments.

A strong strategic focus

This project is fully in line with Equasens' development strategy by seeking to reinforce its positioning and market share in the fast-growing public health software sector.

Through this acquisition, the Group also seeks to expand its portfolio of solutions by offering a more comprehensive, high value-added offering. The resulting technical and commercial synergies with the Axigate Link Division's existing solutions will be a major growth driver by optimising resources and accelerating innovation.

Finally, this potential acquisition would contribute to consolidating the Group's position as a driving force in the digital transformation of the healthcare system, by providing increasingly customised solutions adapted to the specific needs of healthcare establishments and their practitioners.

Provisional timetable

Completion of this transaction remains subject to the information and consultation procedures with the relevant employee representation bodies, signature of the final agreements and fulfilment of the other conditions normally applicable in such matters. Equasens will keep the market informed of significant progress on this project, in accordance with its regulatory disclosure obligations.

The closing of this transaction is expected to be completed before the end of Q3 2025.

Next publication

12 May 2025: Q1 2025 revenue - After the close of trading





About Equasens Group - Follow us also on LinkedIn

Founded over 35 years ago, Equasens Group, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, today employs over 1.300 people across Europe.

Equasens Group’s specialised business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as data hosting, financing and training adapted to their specific needs.

And reflecting the spirit of its tagline "Technology for a More Human Experience", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient and secure healthcare system.

Listed on Euronext Paris, Equasens Group applies a two-pronged development strategy combining organic growth with targeted acquisitions at a European level.

