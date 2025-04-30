Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
30 April 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 29 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 24,338
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 369.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 373.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):371.810892

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of    334,771 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,411,036 have voting rights and 2,936,767 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback. 

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE         371.81089224,338

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
668373.5008:51:16LSE  
264373.0008:51:16LSE  
70373.0008:51:16LSE  
334373.0008:51:41LSE  
668373.0008:51:41LSE  
334373.0008:51:41LSE  
751373.0008:51:41LSE  
644373.5009:00:11LSE  
334373.0009:00:11LSE  
248373.5009:00:11LSE  
218373.0009:00:14LSE  
116373.0009:00:14LSE  
330373.0009:01:01LSE  
433371.5009:11:50LSE  
1369.5009:30:42LSE  
871372.0011:18:25LSE  
334371.5011:18:25LSE  
334371.5011:18:25LSE  
334371.5011:18:25LSE  
137371.5011:18:28LSE  
1371.5011:18:30LSE  
20371.5011:19:29LSE  
176371.5011:46:56LSE  
334371.5011:46:56LSE  
253371.5011:46:56LSE  
17371.5011:46:56LSE  
317371.5011:46:56LSE  
268371.5011:46:59LSE  
66371.5011:47:24LSE  
334371.5011:48:03LSE  
334371.5011:48:03LSE  
334371.5011:48:03LSE  
334371.5011:48:03LSE  
334371.5011:48:03LSE  
334371.5011:48:03LSE  
334371.5011:48:03LSE  
334371.5011:48:03LSE  
334371.5011:48:03LSE  
334371.5011:48:03LSE  
334371.5011:48:03LSE  
334371.5011:48:06LSE  
156371.5011:48:07LSE  
178371.5011:48:08LSE  
6371.5011:48:08LSE  
328371.5011:48:30LSE  
334371.5011:49:32LSE  
334371.5011:49:32LSE  
334371.5011:49:32LSE  
334371.5011:49:32LSE  
334371.5011:49:32LSE  
334371.5011:49:32LSE  
334371.5011:49:32LSE  
334371.5011:49:32LSE  
114371.5011:49:32LSE  
199371.5011:49:32LSE  
419370.0013:29:53LSE  
334371.0014:03:20LSE  
255371.0014:03:20LSE  
315371.0014:03:20LSE  
334371.0014:03:28LSE  
210371.0014:03:28LSE  
124371.0014:04:13LSE  
1,054371.0014:04:13LSE  
334371.0014:04:17LSE  
1,129372.0014:37:22LSE  
857372.0014:37:22LSE  
334371.5014:37:54LSE  
315371.5014:37:54LSE  
112371.5015:20:58LSE  
222371.5015:20:58LSE  
540371.5015:20:58LSE  
191371.5015:20:58LSE  
109371.5015:39:22LSE  
225371.5015:53:22LSE  
192371.5016:16:41LSE  
142371.5016:22:11LSE  
39371.5016:22:11LSE  
9371.5016:29:27LSE  
7371.5016:29:35LSE  

For further information please contact:
Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


