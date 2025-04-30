Metapress Magazine Votes Mighties The Top Zero-Sugar Drink Brand for Kids in 2025

Tampa, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mighties has officially been voted the #1 Zero Sugar Drink Brand for Kids by Metapress magazine, a leading health and parenting publication in the United States, at a time when parents are increasingly turning to healthy zero-sugar alternatives to keep their children hydrated through the scorching summer heat!

The mention reflects Mighties’ newfound status as the household’s favourite drink owing to its use of real fruit juice, functional ingredients, and absolutely no added sugar.





Why Mighties Won the Top Spot on Metapress’s List?

Following its top ranking, industry watchers and parents alike are taking a closer look at what makes Mighties a standout in the kids’ beverage category. The brand’s approach is rooted in simplicity, transparency, and a strong focus on child-friendly nutrition.

No Added Sugar: Mighties skips refined sugars entirely, supporting healthier hydration habits from an early age.





Mighties skips refined sugars entirely, supporting healthier hydration habits from an early age. No Stevia or Erythritol: The brand avoids even natural sugar substitutes that can often cause taste or digestion issues in children.





The brand avoids even natural sugar substitutes that can often cause taste or digestion issues in children. Made with Real Fruit Juice: Every bottle includes juice from real fruits, offering natural sweetness and authentic flavour.





Every bottle includes juice from real fruits, offering natural sweetness and authentic flavour. Enriched with Essential Nutrients: Each serving includes vitamins like C, D, and Zinc, helping to fill everyday nutritional gaps.





Each serving includes vitamins like C, D, and Zinc, helping to fill everyday nutritional gaps. Clean Ingredient List: Mighties maintains full transparency with no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives.





Mighties maintains full transparency with no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives. Kid-Approved Flavours: Mild, fruity blends designed specifically to appeal to young taste buds.





Mild, fruity blends designed specifically to appeal to young taste buds. Nutrition-First Philosophy: The formulation is guided by pediatric nutrition insights to ensure drinks are both fun and functional.

Mighties’ official spokesperson, Henna Johnson, stated, "This recognition reflects our mission from day one: to give families a healthy drink option that’s both delicious and trustworthy. We’re proud to be setting a new standard in the kids' beverage space."

Mighties Anytime Drink: Reported Bestseller For 10 Years

For over ten years, Mighties’ Anytime Drink has remained the brand’s all-time bestseller, earning consistent praise from both parents and children. Developed as a clean alternative to sugary juice boxes and artificial sports drinks, this zero-sugar formula has no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners like stevia or erythritol, and no synthetic colours such as Red 40.

The drink contains a tailored blend of essential amino acids, commonly referred to as the building blocks of protein, alongside folate, vitamin D, and zinc. Together, these support immunity, metabolism, brain function, and bone health. It’s designed for children aged three and up and can be safely consumed two to four times a day.

The highest-selling flavours, Apple Punch and Berry Lemonade, are made with real fruit juice and have been carefully crafted to appeal to even the pickiest palates. Parents often report that their children willingly choose Anytime Drink over traditional options, making it a dependable choice for lunchboxes, after-school sports, and on-the-go refreshment.

What’s Next for Mighties?

Following Metapress Magazine’s recent recognition, Mighties' top officials have confirmed that the brand is set to build on this milestone with a strong pipeline of new developments.

As part of its upcoming product expansion, Mighties is preparing to launch two new flavour variants, Tropical Mango and Strawberry Kiwi, both formulated to stay true to the brand’s signature zero-sugar, no-artificial-sweeteners promise. Additionally, Mighties is developing a ready-to-drink version of its popular super sticks, aimed at offering even more convenience for school lunches, on-the-go hydration, and travel use.

On the distribution front, the brand is in active discussions to expand into over 500 new retail locations by the end of the year, including major national pharmacy chains and select health-focused grocery stores. This move is expected to significantly increase Mighties’ presence beyond its current DTC model, allowing more parents to access healthier drink options directly in-store.

About Mighties

Mighties is a children's beverage brand dedicated to offering zero-sugar drinks formulated with real fruit flavors and essential nutrients. Free from artificial sweeteners, its products provide amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, supporting children's growth and wellness while promoting healthier hydration habits from an early age.