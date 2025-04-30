Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — April 30, 2025

COMBINED GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

OF MAY 22, 2025

Availability of preliminary documents

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) informs its shareholders that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 3:00 pm at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – 78140 Vélizy-Villacoublay.

The preliminary notification stating the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 14, 2025, and is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at the following address: https://investor.3ds.com/shareholders-meeting/home.

The convening notice stating the agenda will be published on May 2, 2025 in the BALO and will be made available at the foregoing address.

Documents and information relating to this meeting and especially information provided by the article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial code, are available to the shareholders at the foregoing internet address. They will also be available at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters.

Shareholders are invited to consult the Dassault Systèmes’ 2024 Universal Registration Document, filed on March 18, 2025 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at the forgoing internet address. It provides a major part of information mentioned in the article R.225-83 of the French Commercial code.

