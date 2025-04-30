Spain Electronic Cigarette Market to Reach $836.9 Mn by 2028 in the short run and $1,086.9 Mn by 2034, at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Spain Electronic Cigarette Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034", valued at US$678.1 million in 2023, is poised for significant growth. With a projected CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034, the market is expected to reach US$1,086.9 million by the end of 2034. The government has introduced higher taxes based on nicotine concentration, making vaping more expensive and less accessible. This move is expected to shift consumer preferences toward lower-nicotine or alternative nicotine-free products.

Market Introduction

An electronic cigarette is a vaping device that allows users to inhale vaporized liquid instead of smoke. It is designed to replicate the experience of smoking a cigarette but without burning tobacco. The device uses a battery-powered heating coil to vaporize a liquid mixture, which can contain nicotine and various flavors. The resulting vapor is inhaled by the user, delivering nicotine in a way that feels such as smoking but with fewer harmful chemicals compared to combustible cigarettes.

In Spain, increasing health awareness and the rising demand for reduced-risk nicotine products are significant drivers of the electronic cigarette market. As public knowledge about the adverse health effects of traditional smoking continues to expand, more consumers are seeking safer alternatives. E-cigarettes are perceived as less harmful because they eliminate the combustion process, which is responsible for producing toxic substances such as tar and carbon monoxide found in conventional cigarettes.

Report Overview

The Spain electronic cigarette market is segmented into product type, flavor, and distribution channel. By product type, the market is fragmented into disposable, rechargeable, and modular. Based on flavor, the market is segmented into tobacco, botanical, fruit, sweet, beverage, and others. As per distribution channel, the market is segmented into specialist e-cig shops, online, supermarkets, tobacconist, and others.

By product type, the rechargeable segment dominated the Spain electronic cigarette market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By flavor, the tobacco segment dominated the Spain electronic cigarette market in 2023, as tobacco-flavored e-liquids provide a satisfying and realistic smoking experience, making popular among adult users trying to quit conventional cigarettes.

By distribution channel, the specialist e-cig shops segment dominated the Spain electronic cigarette market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2034 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $678.1 Million Market Size in 2034 $1,086.9 Million CAGR 4.4% No. of Pages in Report 143 Segments covered Product Type, Flavor, Distribution Channel Drivers Growing Health Awareness and Demand for Reduced-Risk Products Growing E-commerce and Digital Marketing Influence Rising Popularity Among Young Adults and Lifestyle Appeal Opportunities Expansion of Flavor Varieties and Customization Increasing Adoption as a Smoking Cessation Tool Restraints Stringent Regulatory Changes and Advertising Restrictions Health Concerns and Public Perception



Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

In Spain, increasing health awareness and the rising demand for reduced-risk nicotine products are significant drivers of the electronic cigarette market. As public knowledge about the adverse health effects of traditional smoking continues to expand, more consumers are seeking safer alternatives.

The rise of e-commerce and digital marketing has significantly influenced the electronic cigarette market in Spain. Online platforms provide consumers with a convenient and discreet way to purchase vaping products, offering a wider variety of brands, flavors, and devices compared to physical stores. E-commerce channels also provide competitive pricing, promotional offers, and home delivery, appealing to tech-savvy users seeking convenience.

Electronic cigarettes have gained significant popularity among young adults in Spain, driven by their trendy lifestyle appeal and the influence of social media. Vaping is increasingly perceived as a fashionable and modern alternative to traditional smoking, resonating with millennials and Gen Z consumers who prioritize style, convenience, and customization.

The Spanish electronic cigarette market presents a significant opportunity for growth through the expansion of flavor varieties and customization options. As consumers increasingly seek unique and personalized vaping experiences, manufacturers can capitalize on this demand by offering a wider range of flavors tailored to local tastes.

The growing recognition of electronic cigarettes as a smoking cessation tool presents a lucrative opportunity in the Spanish market. With a significant portion of the adult population still engaged in traditional smoking, there is a rising demand for effective alternatives to help smokers quit.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

The Spain electronic cigarette market faces strict government regulations, including advertising restrictions, flavor bans, and high taxation. The European Union’s Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) has imposed severe limitations on e-cigarette sales, packaging, and nicotine content, impacting market growth. Furthermore, Spain has implemented additional tax measures on vaping products, increasing their cost and discouraging consumers from switching from traditional cigarettes.

To navigate these regulatory barriers, companies can invest in lobbying efforts to advocate for balanced regulations that differentiate vaping from traditional tobacco. Additionally, manufacturers can focus on compliance by developing TPD-compliant products that meet government standards. Public awareness campaigns emphasizing the reduced harm of vaping compared to smoking can also help influence policy decisions.

In the UK, public health organizations successfully influenced regulatory discussions by presenting scientific evidence on harm reduction. A similar approach in Spain could encourage policymakers to adopt a more supportive stance toward vaping as a smoking cessation tool.

The electronic cigarette industry in Spain struggles with widespread misinformation about the health risks of vaping. Many consumers believe that e-cigarettes are as harmful as traditional cigarettes due to misleading media reports. This negative perception hinders adoption and discourages smokers from transitioning to vaping.

Educational initiatives backed by scientific research can help dispel misconceptions. Collaboration with health experts and institutions to disseminate accurate information about the comparative risks of vaping versus smoking can improve public perception. Social media campaigns and partnerships with healthcare professionals can further enhance credibility.

The American Cancer Society revised its stance on vaping after reviewing scientific evidence, which led to improved public perception in the U.S. A similar evidence-based strategy in Spain could help change consumer attitudes toward electronic cigarettes.

Key Players:

Leading companies in Spain's electronic cigarette market are focusing on developing innovative vaping products that comply with stringent regulatory requirements while enhancing user experience. The market is further driven by increasing consumer demand for harm-reduction alternatives to traditional smoking, encouraging manufacturers to invest in advanced nicotine delivery technologies and diverse flavor profiles.

The key players profiled in the Spain electronic cigarette market report include Philip Morris Spain S.L, Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International (JTI), Altria Group, Inc., Enspirar, Vaporesso, Smoktech, Geekvape, and Eleaf.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In November 2021, Digiflavor, a young vape company under Geekvape, launched the new EA40W Pod kit that offers an easy to fill system and advanced leak protection.

In January 2023, Smoktech (SMOK) expanded its popular SOLUS series with the launch of SOLUS G and SOLUS G-BOX. Building on the success of SOLUS and SOLUS 2, these new models feature advancements in fast charging, oil leakage prevention, and material technology, maintaining the series' “affordable luxury” concept. With hundreds of R&D iterations, SMOK continues to push industry-leading innovation in the pod vaping market.

In February 2023, Imperial Brands launched the first all-new upgrade of its Pulze heated tobacco device, as it continues to innovate to create more compelling, potentially reduced harm products. Pulze 2.0 offers new levels of convenience with a compact all-in-one design and 25 or more sessions for a single charge.

In November 2024, Eleaf launched Eleaf iSilk and iSilk Lite. These stylish devices combine modern design with exceptional performance, delivering the ultimate vaping experience.

In February 2025, Eleaf launched its latest vaping device, the iCita SE, the second generation of the iCita series. Packed with advanced features and powerful performance, the iCita SE offers a fully customizable vaping experience, taking consumer sessions to the next level.

