Cheems Memecoin Defies Global Economic Turmoil with Astonishing 3,541% Year-Over-Year Surge

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a stunning turn of events amid global financial uncertainty, Cheems ($CHEEMS), a lighthearted memecoin inspired by the iconic Shiba Inu character, has skyrocketed by 3,541% over the past year with its market cap eclipsing $300 million. This explosive growth defies broader market trends that have been shaken by increasing stock market volatility and rising geopolitical tensions impacting global trade.

Cheems’ performance over the past 12 months has not only surprised investors but has also cemented its position as a leading force in the memecoin arena. With more than 85,000 holders, over 1.8 million on-chain transfers, and an average daily trading volume exceeding $8 million on major exchanges including Binance, Cheems is proving that internet culture and decentralized finance (DeFi) can form a powerful and resilient combination.

Analysts attribute this extraordinary rise to Cheems’ active and humorous online presence, strong community engagement, and its ability to stay relevant in an ever-shifting market. The token’s smart contract security, transparency, and loyal community have turned it from a meme into a movement. Its unique blend of humor and purpose is resonating with a new generation of crypto investors who value both entertainment and innovation.

Christian, core developer of Cheems and founder of Infini, shared his thoughts on the achievement:

“Cheems isn’t just riding the memecoin wave—it’s shaping it. Hitting $8 million in daily trading volume on Binance signals that our community and the broader market recognize the real potential behind this movement. As we continue building, we are committed to maintaining this momentum and ensuring long-term growth for our holders.”

Cheems’ momentum has also been fueled by its increasing presence in pop culture and the broader crypto narrative. With viral memes, influencer endorsements, and trending hashtags, Cheems has managed to stay top-of-mind in an industry that often moves at lightning speed. The project’s creative marketing campaigns and grassroots support have helped it reach audiences far beyond traditional crypto circles, attracting casual users, NFT collectors, and even institutional traders curious about the power of meme economics.

Looking ahead, the Cheems development team has hinted at exciting road map milestones, including a play-to-earn game, a cross-chain bridge to expand utility beyond BNB Chain, and a charitable initiative to support animal welfare causes worldwide. As the token matures, Cheems aims to balance its playful brand with long-term value creation, showing that memecoins can evolve into purpose-driven platforms while retaining the fun that made them famous.

About Cheems

Cheems is a community-first memecoin built on the BNB Chain, known for its playful roots and strong digital culture presence. Launched to embody the spirit of internet humor, Cheems has quickly evolved into a serious contender in the meme asset space. Its mission is to create value through fun, transparency, and utility while bringing the crypto world closer to everyday internet users.

