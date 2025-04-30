Heat Pumps Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2030 Featuring Profiles of Major Players - Carrier, Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Trane Technologies and More

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Pumps Market to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for heat pumps is estimated to increase from $88.4 billion in 2024 to reach $134.8 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2025 through 2030.



In this report, the global market for heat pumps is segmented and analyzed by type, rated capacity, end user and region. The market size is provided in value ($ millions) and volume (1,000 units). A chapter on competitive intelligence covers the market shares of leading companies based on their product offerings and revenues generated from heat pumps. It also discusses market dynamics, emerging technologies and global developments.



Also discussed are emerging trends, technological advances, economic forces and technical standards. The report also includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis and a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis. The report also discusses the technical and commercial aspects of heat pump installation in residential, commercial, and industrial end-user segments. The report outlines the regulations and policies in different countries governing heat pump installation to ensure environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance. ESG factors are also analyzed.



The report includes:

113 data tables and 66 additional tables

An overview of the global market for heat pumps

An analysis of the global market trends, with market revenue data from 2024, 2025, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030

An evaluation of the current and future market potential, and quantification of the market by type, rated capacity, end user, and region

In-depth facts and figures pertaining to the major factors influencing the progress of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

Discussion of commercialization challenges and how to overcome them

ESG trends in the industry

Analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and patent portfolios

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Carrier, Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, and Trane Technologies

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $88.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $134.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Drivers

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Analysis by Segment

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview and Market Definition

Refrigerants

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Level of Competition

Supply Chain Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Climate Change Policies and Regulations

Carbon Pricing

United States

Europe

Canada

China

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers

Electrification of End Use Industries

Integration with Renewable Energy Sources

Connected Buildings

Cost Reduction in Renewable Energy Generation

Market Challenges

High Upfront Cost

Market Opportunities

Use of Geothermal Energy

Integration of Smart Technologies in Heat Pumps

Market Restraints

Limited Public Awareness

Crude Oil Price Fluctuations

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Increasing Number of Start-ups

Dual Fuel/Hybrid Heat Pump

3D Printing

R-454B (Puron Advance)

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Type

Takeaways

Air-to-Air

Air-to-Water Source Heat Pumps

Geothermal/Ground Source

Water Source Heat Pumps

Other Types of Heat Pumps

Market Analysis by Rated Capacity

Takeaways

Up to 10 kW Heat Pumps

10-20 kW Heat Pumps

20-30 kW Heat Pumps

Over 30 kW Heat Pumps

Market Analysis by End User

Takeaways

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Industrial Sector

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Takeaways

North America

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

Chapter 6 Sustainability in the Heat Pump Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Heat Pump Industry

ESG Risk Ratings

ESG Practices in the Heat Pump Industry

ESG Performance Analysis

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Carrier

Johnson Controls

Midea Group

Daikin Industries

Samsung Electronics

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Information Sources

References

Abbreviations Used in the Report

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

Carrier

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Denso Corp.

Fujitsu General

Johnson Controls

Lennox International Inc.

LG Electronics

Midea Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Samsung

Thermax Ltd.

Trane Technologies PLC

Viessmann Group

