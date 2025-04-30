MEA EV Market Analysis and Forecast to 2029: Expansion of Domestic EV Manufacturing Presenting Business Opportunities

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the electric vehicle (EV) market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, using 2023 as the base year and forecasting trends from 2024 to 2029, with estimations of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). The market size is based on EV registrations, sales, and infrastructure developments across key countries in the region.
The report explores technological advances, regulatory policies, investment trends, and consumer adoption patterns shaping the MENA EV market. Additionally, it examines the economic impact, business opportunities, and sustainability initiatives driving the industry's expansion. The report also highlights the competitive landscape, profiling key competitors in EV manufacturing, charging infrastructure, battery technology, and mobility solutions. Furthermore, it identifies market drivers, challenges, and regional dynamics influencing the growth of electric mobility in the MENA region.
Turkiye is not considered in the MENA EV market report because it is typically categorized within Europe and Central Asia due to its economic ties, regulatory framework, and automotive industry alignment with European markets. Additionally, Turkiye has a well-established domestic EV industry, including brands like Togg, which follows EU standards and policies, differentiating it from MENA market dynamics.
The report includes:
- In-depth analysis of the electric vehicle (EV) market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region
- Analyses of trends in MENA regional markets for EVs, with revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the size of the market and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by vehicle type, propulsion technology, and country
- Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- An assessment of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the MENA EV market
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' product offerings, strategic alliances, venture fundings and investment outlook
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|76
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$14.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Africa, Middle East
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 MENA EV Industry Outlook
- Global EV Market Overview
- MENA Market Share
- Evolving MENA EV Industry
- Middle East
- North Africa
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Government Policies and Incentives
- Growing Investment in EV Manufacturing and Infrastructure
- Increasing Consumer Awareness and Demand
- Advances in Battery Technology and Charging Solutions
- Corporate Commitments and Sustainability Initiatives
- Market Challenges
- Limited Charging Infrastructure
- High Upfront Costs and Limited Affordable Models
- Range Limitations and Harsh Climate Conditions
- Regulatory Uncertainty and Import Barriers
- Dependence on Oil and Resistance from the Traditional Automotive Sector
- Market Opportunities
- Expansion of Domestic EV Manufacturing
- Growth in Charging Infrastructure and Smart Energy Solutions
- Corporate Fleet Electrification and Ride-Hailing Adoption
- Advancements in Battery Technology and Local Supply Chain Development
- Regional Export Potential and Market Expansion
Chapter 4 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Country
- Market Analysis, by Vehicle Type
- Market Analysis, by Propulsion Type
Chapter 5 Emerging Markets
- Emerging Markets in the Middle East and North Africa
- Israel
- United Arab Emirates
- Jordan
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- Lebanon
- Qatar
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- Morocco
Chapter 6 Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis
- Impact on the Global EV Market
- Analysis of Impact on the MENA EV Market
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Impact on MENA EV Companies and Market Competitors
- Changes in Consumer Demand and Investment Trends
- Government Policies and Incentives Influenced by the War
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Strategies in the MENA EV Market
- Pricing Strategies
- Strategic Partnerships and Joint Ventures
- Marketing and Branding Approaches
- Technological Advancements and Differentiation
