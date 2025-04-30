MEA EV Market Analysis and Forecast to 2029: Expansion of Domestic EV Manufacturing Presenting Business Opportunities

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the electric vehicle (EV) market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, using 2023 as the base year and forecasting trends from 2024 to 2029, with estimations of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). The market size is based on EV registrations, sales, and infrastructure developments across key countries in the region.

The report explores technological advances, regulatory policies, investment trends, and consumer adoption patterns shaping the MENA EV market. Additionally, it examines the economic impact, business opportunities, and sustainability initiatives driving the industry's expansion. The report also highlights the competitive landscape, profiling key competitors in EV manufacturing, charging infrastructure, battery technology, and mobility solutions. Furthermore, it identifies market drivers, challenges, and regional dynamics influencing the growth of electric mobility in the MENA region.



Turkiye is not considered in the MENA EV market report because it is typically categorized within Europe and Central Asia due to its economic ties, regulatory framework, and automotive industry alignment with European markets. Additionally, Turkiye has a well-established domestic EV industry, including brands like Togg, which follows EU standards and policies, differentiating it from MENA market dynamics.



The report includes:

In-depth analysis of the electric vehicle (EV) market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region

Analyses of trends in MENA regional markets for EVs, with revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size of the market and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by vehicle type, propulsion technology, and country

Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

An assessment of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the MENA EV market

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' product offerings, strategic alliances, venture fundings and investment outlook

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 76 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $14.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing this Study

Market Summary

Chapter 2 MENA EV Industry Outlook

Global EV Market Overview

MENA Market Share

Evolving MENA EV Industry

Middle East

North Africa

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Government Policies and Incentives

Growing Investment in EV Manufacturing and Infrastructure

Increasing Consumer Awareness and Demand

Advances in Battery Technology and Charging Solutions

Corporate Commitments and Sustainability Initiatives

Market Challenges

Limited Charging Infrastructure

High Upfront Costs and Limited Affordable Models

Range Limitations and Harsh Climate Conditions

Regulatory Uncertainty and Import Barriers

Dependence on Oil and Resistance from the Traditional Automotive Sector

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Domestic EV Manufacturing

Growth in Charging Infrastructure and Smart Energy Solutions

Corporate Fleet Electrification and Ride-Hailing Adoption

Advancements in Battery Technology and Local Supply Chain Development

Regional Export Potential and Market Expansion

Chapter 4 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Country

Market Analysis, by Vehicle Type

Market Analysis, by Propulsion Type

Chapter 5 Emerging Markets

Emerging Markets in the Middle East and North Africa

Israel

United Arab Emirates

Jordan

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

Lebanon

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait

Morocco

Chapter 6 Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis

Impact on the Global EV Market

Analysis of Impact on the MENA EV Market

Supply Chain Disruptions

Impact on MENA EV Companies and Market Competitors

Changes in Consumer Demand and Investment Trends

Government Policies and Incentives Influenced by the War

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Strategies in the MENA EV Market

Pricing Strategies

Strategic Partnerships and Joint Ventures

Marketing and Branding Approaches

Technological Advancements and Differentiation

