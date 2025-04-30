Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Darzalex Faspro Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Darzalex Faspro market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.



Market growth during the historic period can be attributed to regulatory approvals, the rising prevalence of cancer, the increasing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, favorable reimbursement policies, and improvements in patient outcomes.



The projected growth in the forecast period is driven by the expanding patient populations, ongoing clinical trials, regulatory expansions, the use of combination therapies, and greater global healthcare access.

Key trends during this period include advancements in monoclonal antibody technology, innovations in antibody-drug conjugate development, patient-centric treatments, personalized medicine, and the growing competition from biosimilars.



The increasing incidence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the darzalex faspro market in the coming years. Darzalex Faspro plays a significant role in treating cancer, particularly by targeting and depleting CD38-positive cells, which enhances the immune system's ability to combat cancer. This treatment helps manage and reduce the progression of multiple myeloma and other related cancers. For example, the American Cancer Society reported in April 2024 that in 2022, there were 20 million new cancer diagnoses globally, with 9.7 million cancer-related deaths. By 2050, new cancer cases are expected to increase to 35 million. As a result, the growing prevalence of cancer will likely drive the darzalex faspro market forward.



The expansion of global healthcare infrastructure is also expected to contribute to the growth of the darzalex faspro market. Improved healthcare infrastructure is essential for patients who require Darzalex Faspro, as it facilitates access to trained professionals who can administer the subcutaneous injection in outpatient settings, reducing the need for long hospital stays. For instance, according to Cross River Therapy's statistics in September 2024, the U.S. pharmaceutical industry generated $550 billion in revenue in 2021, with Americans spending $576.9 billion on medicine. Projected spending is expected to rise to $605-$635 billion by 2025, highlighting how healthcare infrastructure growth supports the darzalex faspro market.



A key trend in the darzalex faspro market is the focus on regulatory advancements for combination treatments, particularly quadruplet therapy, which is expected to improve treatment outcomes for multiple myeloma patients. Quadruplet therapy involves using four different medications, each targeting different aspects of the disease. In July 2024, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. received FDA approval for Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fish) in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (D-VRd) for the induction and consolidation treatment of newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation.



The key company operating in the darzalex faspro market is Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.



This report focuses on darzalex faspro market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Darzalex Faspro Market Characteristics



3. Darzalex Faspro Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy



4. Darzalex Faspro Market Trends and Strategies



5. Darzalex Faspro Market -Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



6. Global Darzalex Faspro Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Darzalex Faspro PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Darzalex Faspro Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Darzalex Faspro Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Million)

6.5. Global Darzalex Faspro Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

6.6. Global Darzalex Faspro Total Addressable Market (TAM)



7. Global Darzalex Faspro Pricing Analysis & Forecasts



8. Darzalex Faspro Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Darzalex Faspro Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Multiple Myeloma

AL Amyloidosis

8.2. Global Darzalex Faspro Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Oral

Parenteral

Other Route of Administration

8.3. Global Darzalex Faspro Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Other Distribution Channel

8.4. Global Darzalex Faspro Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Other End-Users

9. Global Darzalex Faspro Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications



10-27. Darzalex Faspro Market Regional and Country Analysis



28. Darzalex Faspro Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

28.1. Darzalex Faspro Market Competitive Landscape

28.2. Darzalex Faspro Market Company Profiles

28.2.1. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



29. Global Darzalex Faspro Market Pipeline Analysis

29.1. High Level Clinic Trail Information



30. Global Darzalex Faspro Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



31. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Darzalex Faspro Market



32. Recent Developments in the Darzalex Faspro Market



33. Darzalex Faspro Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

33.1 Darzalex Faspro Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

33.2 Darzalex Faspro Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

33.3 Darzalex Faspro Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abzxts

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.