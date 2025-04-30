Disposable Ostomy Bags: Global Market Review 2022-2024 and Industry Forecast 2025-2030 Featuring Strategic & Financial Profiles of Key Players - Coloplast Group, Hollister, Convatec Group, and Braun & More

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Ostomy Bags: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for disposable ostomy bags is estimated to increase from $2.8 billion in 2024 to reach $3.7 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2024 through 2031.
The global market is enjoying consistent growth, due to the growing incidence of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), and the world's aging population. The market is also supported by enhanced access to healthcare the development of ostomy care technology. Improved reimbursement policies in developed economies and an increasing pool of patients in need of ostomy procedures further drive the market's growth.
Market leaders such as Coloplast, Hollister, Convatec, and B. Braun spearhead the market with ongoing product innovations, such as skin-friendly adhesives, odor-control properties, and ergonomic designs for improved patient comfort. North America and Europe hold the largest market shares because of their healthcare infrastructure and high usage rates. Asia-Pacific is a fast-growing market because of growing healthcare investments and increased prevalence of diseases.
Social stigma, low awareness in developing markets, and the expense of sophisticated ostomy care solutions are obstacles to market penetration.
Report Scope
This report on the global market for disposable ostomy bags presents qualitative and quantitative data on the current market dynamics. It discusses the market's current and future potential and analyzes the competitive landscape. The report covers the regulatory environment, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also provides the market share of leading companies in the market.
This report segments the market by type (one-piece and two-piece), by application (colostomy, Ileostomy and urostomy) and by end user (hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory surgical centers).
The report provides a regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). It concludes with an analysis of the major companies in the market and their offerings. Data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with estimates for 2024 and forecasts for 2025 through 2031.
The report includes:
- 99 data tables and 37 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for disposable ostomy bags
- An analysis of the global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Evaluation of the current and future market potential, and quantification of the market by type, end use industry, application, and geographic region
- Discussion of market opportunities for disposable ostomy bags, their applications, the industry structure, and its regulatory scenarios
- Information on the latest developments in the healthcare sector and new industry research, upcoming technologies, and economic trends
- Discussion of the commercialization challenges and how to overcome them
- ESG trends in the industry
- Analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and patent portfolios
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Coloplast Group, Hollister Inc., Convatec Group PLC, and B. Braun SE
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2024-2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$3.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Market Definitions
- Future Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Analysis of Filtration Technology
- Takeaways
- Product Lifeline
- Concept Phase - Identifying the Need and Market Potential
- Planning Phase - Structuring Development and Regulatory Compliance
- Design Phase - Creating the Prototype and Refining the Product
- Validation Phase - Ensuring Safety and Efficacy
- Launch Phase - Manufacturing, Marketing, and Distribution
- Post-Market Surveillance - Monitoring Performance and Product Improvement
Chapter 3 Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags, by Type
- Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags Market by Type
- Takeaways
- One-Piece Systems
- Two-Piece Systems
Chapter 4 Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags, by Application
- Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags, by Application
- Takeaways
- Colostomy
- Ileostomy
- Urostomy
Chapter 5 Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags, by End User
- Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags, by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Home Care Settings
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Chapter 6 Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags, by Region
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags, by Region
- Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Regulatory Framework
- Market Regulatory Overview
- Regulatory Approval Process by Country/Region
- United States
- European Union
- Japan
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Market Rankings
- Key Development Strategies
- Company Regional Presence
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Acronyms
Company Profiles
- ALCARE Co. Ltd.
- B. Braun SE
- ConvaTec Group plc
- Hollister Inc.
- Pelican Healthcare Ltd.
- Salts Healthcare Ltd.
- Torbot Group Inc.
- Welland Medical Ltd.
- Emerging Start-ups/Market Disruptors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svy59n
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.