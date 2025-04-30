Disposable Ostomy Bags: Global Market Review 2022-2024 and Industry Forecast 2025-2030 Featuring Strategic & Financial Profiles of Key Players - Coloplast Group, Hollister, Convatec Group, and Braun & More

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Ostomy Bags: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for disposable ostomy bags is estimated to increase from $2.8 billion in 2024 to reach $3.7 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2024 through 2031.



The global market is enjoying consistent growth, due to the growing incidence of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), and the world's aging population. The market is also supported by enhanced access to healthcare the development of ostomy care technology. Improved reimbursement policies in developed economies and an increasing pool of patients in need of ostomy procedures further drive the market's growth.



Market leaders such as Coloplast, Hollister, Convatec, and B. Braun spearhead the market with ongoing product innovations, such as skin-friendly adhesives, odor-control properties, and ergonomic designs for improved patient comfort. North America and Europe hold the largest market shares because of their healthcare infrastructure and high usage rates. Asia-Pacific is a fast-growing market because of growing healthcare investments and increased prevalence of diseases.



Social stigma, low awareness in developing markets, and the expense of sophisticated ostomy care solutions are obstacles to market penetration.



Report Scope



This report on the global market for disposable ostomy bags presents qualitative and quantitative data on the current market dynamics. It discusses the market's current and future potential and analyzes the competitive landscape. The report covers the regulatory environment, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also provides the market share of leading companies in the market.



This report segments the market by type (one-piece and two-piece), by application (colostomy, Ileostomy and urostomy) and by end user (hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory surgical centers).



The report provides a regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). It concludes with an analysis of the major companies in the market and their offerings. Data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with estimates for 2024 and forecasts for 2025 through 2031.



The report includes:

99 data tables and 37 additional tables

An overview of the global market for disposable ostomy bags

An analysis of the global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation of the current and future market potential, and quantification of the market by type, end use industry, application, and geographic region

Discussion of market opportunities for disposable ostomy bags, their applications, the industry structure, and its regulatory scenarios

Information on the latest developments in the healthcare sector and new industry research, upcoming technologies, and economic trends

Discussion of the commercialization challenges and how to overcome them

ESG trends in the industry

Analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and patent portfolios

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Coloplast Group, Hollister Inc., Convatec Group PLC, and B. Braun SE

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Market Definitions

Future Outlook

Market Dynamics

Takeaways

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Analysis of Filtration Technology

Takeaways

Product Lifeline

Concept Phase - Identifying the Need and Market Potential

Planning Phase - Structuring Development and Regulatory Compliance

Design Phase - Creating the Prototype and Refining the Product

Validation Phase - Ensuring Safety and Efficacy

Launch Phase - Manufacturing, Marketing, and Distribution

Post-Market Surveillance - Monitoring Performance and Product Improvement

Chapter 3 Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags, by Type

Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags Market by Type

Takeaways

One-Piece Systems

Two-Piece Systems

Chapter 4 Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags, by Application

Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags, by Application

Takeaways

Colostomy

Ileostomy

Urostomy

Chapter 5 Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags, by End User

Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags, by End User

Key Takeaways

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Chapter 6 Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags, by Region

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for Disposable Ostomy Bags, by Region

Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Regulatory Framework

Market Regulatory Overview

Regulatory Approval Process by Country/Region

United States

European Union

Japan

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Rankings

Key Development Strategies

Company Regional Presence

Chapter 9 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Acronyms

Company Profiles

ALCARE Co. Ltd.

B. Braun SE

ConvaTec Group plc

Hollister Inc.

Pelican Healthcare Ltd.

Salts Healthcare Ltd.

Torbot Group Inc.

Welland Medical Ltd.

Emerging Start-ups/Market Disruptors

