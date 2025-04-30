GCC Automotive Logistics Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities to 2030 | Infrastructure Challenges Persist as GCC Automotive Logistics Expands

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Automotive Logistics Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC Automotive Logistics Market was valued at USD 6.4 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.9%.

This growth is fueled by the region's expanding automotive manufacturing sector, rising vehicle demand, and strategic investments in local production capabilities, particularly in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.



Automotive logistics services - spanning transportation, warehousing, and inventory management - are crucial for streamlining supply chains, minimizing operational costs, and ensuring timely delivery.

As vehicle distribution networks become more intricate and e-commerce gains prominence, demand for integrated, tech-driven logistics solutions is on the rise. The UAE's freight and logistics market is forecasted to hit USD 27 billion by 2029, underlining the nation's efforts to enhance infrastructure to support key industries, including automotive.



Key Market Drivers

Increasing Vehicle Production



Growing vehicle production across the GCC region is a central force driving the automotive logistics market. As auto manufacturers scale up to meet rising consumer demand, the logistics network must efficiently handle the transportation of raw materials, components, and fully assembled vehicles. This requires timely, reliable, and specialized logistics services to prevent supply chain disruptions and maintain manufacturing efficiency.

The increase in assembly lines and production capacity elevates the demand for providers capable of managing complex, high-volume logistics operations with precision and flexibility.



Key Market Challenges

Infrastructure Limitations



Despite strides in technology, infrastructure shortcomings in parts of the GCC remain a challenge. Issues such as poorly maintained road networks, limited port capacities, and underdeveloped freight corridors contribute to delays and increased logistics costs. These limitations can disrupt the timely movement of vehicle parts and finished automobiles, particularly in more remote areas.

As vehicle manufacturing and distribution continue to grow, upgrading infrastructure is essential to support efficient logistics operations and ensure consistent supply chain performance across the region.



Key Market Trends

Digitalization of Logistics



Digital transformation is reshaping the GCC automotive logistics landscape, with providers adopting cloud technologies, IoT devices, and AI-driven platforms. These innovations offer real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and improved route optimization, significantly enhancing supply chain visibility and responsiveness.

By leveraging data-driven insights, logistics firms can anticipate demand shifts, manage inventories more efficiently, and reduce transportation costs. As digital ecosystems mature, logistics operations are becoming more agile, automated, and integrated, meeting the evolving needs of automotive manufacturers and distributors.



Key Market Players

CEVA Logistics

Deutsche Bahn

DHL International

DSV Panalpina

GEODIS

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Nippon Express Co.

Ryder System Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Yusen Logistics Co.

Report Scope:



In this report, the GCC Automotive Logistics Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below.



GCC Automotive Logistics Market, By Service:

Transportation

Warehousing, Distribution, and Inventory Management

Other Services

GCC Automotive Logistics Market, By Type:

Finished Vehicle

Auto Components

Other Types

GCC Automotive Logistics Market, By Country:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the GCC Automotive Logistics Market.

