Analysis of Cancer Immunotherapy Technologies and Global Markets to 2029 - Merck, Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, and AstraZeneca Dominate

The global cancer immunotherapy market is expected to grow from $144.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $247.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The North American market for cancer immunotherapy was valued at $71.8 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $140.1 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The rising cancer cases globally, robust approval of immunotherapy drugs and rise in government funding and pharmaceutical R&D spending were reviewed to understand the market dynamics and trends for forecasting the market size.



Report Scope



This report provides a detailed analysis of the cancer immunotherapy market. It highlights cancer immunotherapy's current and future market potential and analyzes the competitive environment, covering regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report provides market trends in cancer immunotherapy for the forecast period 2024-2029 using data from 2023 and estimates from 2024. It includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 and provides the market shares of key players in this market.



In this analysis, the cancer immunotherapy market is segmented by therapy types, cancer types and geographic regions. By therapy type, the market is segmented into the following: checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, adoptive cell therapies, cytokine therapy, cancer vaccines, oncolytic virus therapy and other immunotherapies. It is segmented by cancer type into melanoma, leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer and other cancers.



The market is segmented by geography into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The regional analysis includes details about major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and India.



The report aims to:

Analyze therapies and types of cancer

Analyze global market size and segmentation

Understand market constraints and drivers

Provide detailed market forecasts for 2029

Assess market shares, competitiveness and industry structure

Identify potential long-term impacts on the cancer immunotherapy market

The report includes:

75 data tables and 54 additional tables

An analysis of the global cancer immunotherapy market

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by therapy type, cancer type, and region

Coverage of treatments that are in development for late- and early-stage oncolytic viruses, along with epidemiological information, data corresponding to cancer incidence and mortality trends

Evaluation of recent patent activity and key granted and published patents in the industry

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of leading companies, including Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and AstraZeneca

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $144.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $247.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitiveness in the Industry

Key Concepts of Immunotherapy

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Cancer Cases Globally

Robust Approval of Immunotherapy Drugs

Rise in Government Funding and Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

Market Restraints

High Cost of Immunotherapy

Loss of Exclusivity and Genericization

Shortage of Oncology Professionals

Market Opportunities

Technological Advances in Immunotherapy

Potential in Cancer Immunotherapy

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

U.S.

Europe

Japan

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Overview

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Emergent Biomarkers

Immunotherapy Pipeline

Patent Analysis

Future Prospects

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for Cancer Immunotherapy, by Therapy Type

Global Market Size and Forecast

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Monoclonal Antibodies

Adoptive Cell Therapies

Cytokine Therapy

Cancer Vaccines

Oncolytic Virus Therapy

Other Immunotherapies

Global Market for Cancer Immunology, by Cancer Type

Global Market Size and Forecast

Melanoma

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Myeloma

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Other Cancers

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for Cancer Immunotherapy, by Region

Global Market Size and Forecast

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Competitive Landscape

Company Share Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Cancer Immunotherapy Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Role of ESG in the Pharma Industry

Sustainability in the Cancer Immunotherapy Market

ESG Perspective

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

ESG Risk Ratings

Conclusion

Chapter 9 Appendix

Methodology

Abbreviations

Sources

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Lilly

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

