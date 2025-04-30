Analysis of Cancer Immunotherapy Technologies and Global Markets to 2029 - Merck, Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, and AstraZeneca Dominate

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Immunotherapy: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cancer immunotherapy market is expected to grow from $144.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $247.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
The North American market for cancer immunotherapy was valued at $71.8 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $140.1 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The rising cancer cases globally, robust approval of immunotherapy drugs and rise in government funding and pharmaceutical R&D spending were reviewed to understand the market dynamics and trends for forecasting the market size.
Report Scope
This report provides a detailed analysis of the cancer immunotherapy market. It highlights cancer immunotherapy's current and future market potential and analyzes the competitive environment, covering regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report provides market trends in cancer immunotherapy for the forecast period 2024-2029 using data from 2023 and estimates from 2024. It includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 and provides the market shares of key players in this market.
In this analysis, the cancer immunotherapy market is segmented by therapy types, cancer types and geographic regions. By therapy type, the market is segmented into the following: checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, adoptive cell therapies, cytokine therapy, cancer vaccines, oncolytic virus therapy and other immunotherapies. It is segmented by cancer type into melanoma, leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer and other cancers.
The market is segmented by geography into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The regional analysis includes details about major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and India.
The report aims to:
- Analyze therapies and types of cancer
- Analyze global market size and segmentation
- Understand market constraints and drivers
- Provide detailed market forecasts for 2029
- Assess market shares, competitiveness and industry structure
- Identify potential long-term impacts on the cancer immunotherapy market
The report includes:
- 75 data tables and 54 additional tables
- An analysis of the global cancer immunotherapy market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by therapy type, cancer type, and region
- Coverage of treatments that are in development for late- and early-stage oncolytic viruses, along with epidemiological information, data corresponding to cancer incidence and mortality trends
- Evaluation of recent patent activity and key granted and published patents in the industry
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of leading companies, including Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and AstraZeneca
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|203
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$144.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$247.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competitiveness in the Industry
- Key Concepts of Immunotherapy
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Cancer Cases Globally
- Robust Approval of Immunotherapy Drugs
- Rise in Government Funding and Pharmaceutical R&D Spending
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Immunotherapy
- Loss of Exclusivity and Genericization
- Shortage of Oncology Professionals
- Market Opportunities
- Technological Advances in Immunotherapy
- Potential in Cancer Immunotherapy
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- U.S.
- Europe
- Japan
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Overview
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Emergent Biomarkers
- Immunotherapy Pipeline
- Patent Analysis
- Future Prospects
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Market for Cancer Immunotherapy, by Therapy Type
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- Checkpoint Inhibitors
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Adoptive Cell Therapies
- Cytokine Therapy
- Cancer Vaccines
- Oncolytic Virus Therapy
- Other Immunotherapies
- Global Market for Cancer Immunology, by Cancer Type
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- Melanoma
- Leukemia
- Lymphoma
- Myeloma
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Other Cancers
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Market for Cancer Immunotherapy, by Region
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Share Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Cancer Immunotherapy Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Role of ESG in the Pharma Industry
- Sustainability in the Cancer Immunotherapy Market
- ESG Perspective
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Conclusion
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Sources
Company Profiles
- AbbVie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Lilly
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2mx21
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.