Iraq Oil and Gas Market Analysis and Growth Forecasts (2025-2030): Data for Upstream, Midstream (Transportation, Storage) and Downstream (Refineries, Petrochemicals Plants) Market

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iraq Oil and Gas - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Iraq Oil and Gas Market is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 2.4% during the forecast period.

The upstream sector is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to its large size and new investments into the modernization of the technology. The significant increase in the natural gas production is also expected to provide boost to the market.

As oil is expected to remain one of the main components in the energy mix, it can become an opportunity for companies to exploit the conventional oilfields with excellent grade of oil at cheaper rates and increase their profitability.

The increasing number of projects in the oil and gas sector have helped push for growth in the industry. Companies around the globe are using their resources to improve their stake in the Iraq oil and gas market and trying to increase their gains in the coming years. As political stability has increased, since the defeat of the Islamic state in 2019, more companies are expected to invest their funds in Iraq.

The Iraq oil and gas market is moderately consolidated. Some of the major companies in this market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP PLC, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, PJSC Lukoil Oil Company, Petroliam Nasional Berhad.

Iraq Oil and Gas Market Trends

Upstream Sector to Dominate the Market

Upcoming Projects in Oil and Gas Sector to Drive the Market

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Oil Production and Consumption Forecast in thousand barrels per day

4.3 Natural Gas Production and Consumption in billion cubic feet per day

4.4 Recent Trends and Developments

4.5 Government Policies and Regulations

4.6 Market Dynamics

4.6.1 Drivers

4.6.2 Restraint

4.7 Supply Chain Analysis

4.8 PESTLE ANALYSIS



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Upstream

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.1.1 Existing Projects

5.1.1.2 Projects in Pipeline

5.1.1.3 Upcoming Projects

5.2 Midstream

5.2.1 Transportation

5.2.1.1 Overview

5.2.1.1.1 Existing Infrastructure

5.2.1.1.2 Projects in pipeline

5.2.1.1.3 Upcoming projects

5.2.2 Storage

5.2.2.1 Overview

5.2.2.1.1 Existing Infrastructure

5.2.2.1.2 Projects in pipeline

5.2.2.1.3 Upcoming projects

5.3 Downstream

5.3.1 Refineries

5.3.1.1 Overview

5.3.1.1.1 Existing Infrastructure

5.3.1.1.2 Projects in pipeline

5.3.1.1.3 Upcoming projects

5.3.2 Petrochemicals Plants

5.3.2.1 Overview

5.3.2.1.1 Existing Infrastructure

5.3.2.1.2 Projects in pipeline

5.3.2.1.3 Upcoming projects



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 ExxonMobil Corporation

6.3.2 BP PLC

6.3.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.3.4 PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

6.3.5 State Organization for Marketing of Oil

6.3.6 Petroliam Nasional Berhad



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnzay8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.