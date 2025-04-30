Offer Update - Extension to Closing Date

 | Source: Foresight Technology VCT PLC Foresight Technology VCT PLC

FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

30 April 2025

Extension to Offer Closing Date

Further to the announcement made on 06 September 2024, relating to an Offer for Subscription to raise in aggregate up to £15 million (with an over-allotment facility for up to an additional £10 million) by issues of FWT Shares, the Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc is pleased to announce that the closing date for the Offer has been extended from 30 April 2025 to 27 June 2025.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


