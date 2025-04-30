Asset Management System Market Size to Surpass USD 28.80 Billion by 2031, Growing at a 6.9% CAGR – The Insight Partners

US & Canada, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global asset management system market is observing significant growth owing to technology innovations and cost efficiency and ROI.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the asset management systems are applicable in a vast array of applications that are expected to register strength during the coming years.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The asset management system market is expected to reach US$ 28.80 billion by 2031 from US$ 18.01 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The asset management systems market is experiencing strong growth, driven by increasing demand for digital transformation, regulatory compliance, and real-time asset tracking. Cloud-based solutions, IoT integration, and AI-driven analytics are key trends. Enterprises across industries—especially finance, manufacturing, and IT—are adopting these systems to optimize asset utilization, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency in a competitive landscape. Technology innovations: Asset management is always evolving to meet the demands of a dynamic global environment as a result of industries navigating through shifting landscapes. The integration of IoT is one of the most important developments in asset management and is a crucial advancement in the field. This trend involves incorporating IoT into asset management procedures in a smooth manner. Because they provide real-time data on asset performance, connected devices are essential. Because of its crucial role in predictive maintenance, artificial intelligence (AI) is completely changing asset management. AI examines past data, looks for trends, and predicts probable equipment breakdowns by utilizing machine learning algorithms. By drastically reducing unscheduled downtime, this proactive approach improves operational efficiency. Cloud-based asset management systems: Cloud-based asset management solutions, which provide flexibility, accessibility, and scalability, track and manage assets using internet-based software. With advantages including cost-effectiveness, centralization, and improved security, they offer a consolidated platform for managing, storing, and analyzing digital assets. In June 2024, Trimble announced a new asset lifecycle management software suite called Trimble Unity. This suite enables owners of capital projects and public infrastructure to efficiently plan, design, build, operate and maintain their assets using centralized data and connected digital workflows. Trimble Unity brings together cloud-first solutions for capital project and infrastructure management, providing owners with unprecedented data visibility and process control. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the market is segmented into financial asset management, enterprise asset management, infrastructure asset management, public asset management, IT asset management, fixed asset management and digital asset management.

Based on solutions, the market is segmented into RFID, RTLS, barcode, GPS, and others.

Based on the industry, the market is segmented healthcare, retail, transportation and logistics, oil and gas, mining, and others.

The Asset Management System market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Asset Management System market include Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Trimble Inc., Datalogic S.P.A., Topcon Corporation, Impinj, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Ubisense Group Plc, Sato Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., TomTom International BV.

Trending Topics: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), Blockchain Technology, and others.

Global Headlines on Asset Management System

TrackX Partners with Impinj on Enterprise Asset Management

Ubisense announced the general availability of its new dual-technology tracking tag

Trimble Launches End-To-End Asset Lifecycle Management Software Suite









Conclusion

In conclusion, the asset management system market is poised for sustained growth, fueled by technological advancements and the rising need for efficient asset optimization. As organizations continue to prioritize automation, transparency, and cost-efficiency, the adoption of intelligent asset management solutions will remain a strategic imperative across industries.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





