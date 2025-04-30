$16+ Billion Multiparameter Patient Monitors (MPM) Market Focused Insights 2025-2030 - Advances in Sensors and Non-Invasive Monitoring Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiparameter Patient Monitors Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Multiparameter Patient Monitors Market was valued at USD 10.74 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 16.09 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.97%.

Multiparameter patient monitors (MPM) witnessed significant development that transformed patient care and management. Of these, advances in sensors and non-invasive monitoring together are creating lucrative market growth opportunities. The development of innovative sensors that are capable of measuring vital signs as well as meeting clinical-grade accuracy significantly transformed remote patient monitoring.

On another side, non-invasive monitoring technologies that become popular to reduce the barriers associated with invasive procedures, such as discomfort, risk of pressure ulcers, agitation, and several other risks, while enhancing the quality of care. Some non-invasive technologies that recently become popular are photoplethysmography (PPG), electromyography (EMG), and electroencephalography (EEG).



Shift from Multipara to Multi-physiological Parameter Monitoring Approach



Multiparameter patient monitors are well-known across the healthcare industry. These patient vital monitors offer a range of applications from traditional real-time health rate monitoring to blood pressure and temperature. However, now medical professionals demand trouble-free, robust operations, and additionally feature patient monitors at a competitive cost. Where vendors are seeking advanced multiparameter patient monitors that offer beyond the traditional monitoring.

Now multiparameter patient monitors have come up with additional features, such as some new multiparameter patient monitors come up with invasive blood pressure monitoring, capnography, cardiac output monitoring, and several other specialized measurements. For instance, in 2023, Philips and Masimo introduced new, advanced monitoring capabilities, such as Regional Oximetry (O3), SedLine Brain function Monitoring, and CO2 measurement into the Philips' acuity IntelliVue MX series Multiparameter patient monitors.



Burden of Chronic Conditions and Associated Demand for Patient Monitoring



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases led to increasing demand for hospitalization, ambulatory care services, and homecare deliveries, where MPMs play a vital role during healthcare deliveries. Multiparameter patient monitors are in high demand for patients suffering from heart disease alongside hypertension, diabetes, obesity, respiratory disorders, and chronic kidney disease. The rising burden of these health conditions accelerating the demand for continuous patient monitoring.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a group of heart and blood vessel diseases, including cerebrovascular diseases, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart diseases, and others. In 2024, around 0.5 billion people globally were affected by CVDs, accounting for more than 20 million deaths globally, as per the World Heart Federation. In the same year, coronary heart diseases, stroke, and hypertensive disease accounted for 10%, 9%, and 2% of all CVD cases annually, globally.



Development in Remote Monitoring, Telehealth, and Digital Connectivity for Patient Monitoring



Recently, remote monitoring has gained significant importance in patient monitoring due to several factors, including their capabilities to deliver continuous monitoring, real-time data provisions, and the interconnectivity of digital health technologies. MPM is commonly featured with telecommunication capabilities that allow for remote patient monitoring.

Furthermore, telemedicine and telehealth tools that support remote patient monitoring can connect with MPM through cloud-based technologies making it easy to directly monitor patients' vital signs through telecommunication channels. Together these two major approaches accelerate multiparameter patient monitor adoption.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY DEVICE TYPE



The global multiparameter patient monitoring market by device type is segmented into portable /compact devices and fixed devices. In 2024, the portable /compact devices segment accounted for the largest market share. The applications of portable and compact MPM devices are rapidly growing due to advancements in technology, the expansion of remote, ambulatory, and home patient monitoring settings, and increased affordability.

The rising burden of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), which are highly prevalent, is driving the demand for home and remote patient care monitoring. This has led to an increased demand for portable MPM devices. Furthermore, the growth of this segment is attributed to technological advancements and the increasing need for flexible, patient-focused healthcare solutions.



INSIGHTS BY ACUITY LEVEL



The global multiparameter patient monitoring market by acuity level is categorized into high acuity level, low acuity level, and mid-acuity level. The high-acuity level segment accounted for approximately 50% of the market share. The demand for high-acuity patient monitoring is growing rapidly due to the increasing burden of the patient population.

Chronic diseases pose a significant strain on healthcare systems and require long-term monitoring due to their severity. Additionally, the rising number of hospital admissions to ICUs, critical care units, and emergency departments is further accelerating the demand for high-acuity patient monitoring.



INSIGHTS BY PATIENT GROUP



Based on the patient group, the geriatric patient group segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period. The geriatric patient group includes older adults, typically those over 65 years old. The older population accounts for more than 25% of the chronic disease burden and has the highest healthcare expenditures for disease management. They are primarily affected by major chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others.

The development of portable and user-friendly MPM devices has been a key focus, enabling monitoring in home settings. Remote and home monitoring services are improving access to patient monitoring, particularly benefiting older adults who are unable to visit or stay in healthcare facilities for extended periods. In this context, MPM devices play a vital role.



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



Based on end-users, the hospital segment dominates and holds the largest share of the global multiparameter patient monitoring market. Hospitals are the primary point of care for patient monitoring services. They consist of various departments, including emergency departments, general wards, ICUs, surgical centers, and specialty care units, where multiparameter patient monitors (MPMs) are used for a wide range of applications.

From ECGs to continuous heart monitoring, MPM systems are extensively utilized in hospital settings. With the increasing burden of chronic diseases, hospitals are experiencing significant pressure on healthcare facilities and staff. As a result, the adoption of MPMs is growing rapidly due to their ability to alleviate the strain on patient monitoring services.



SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

By Device Type Portable /Compact Devices Fixed Devices

By Acuity Level High Acuity Level Low Acuity Level Mid-acuity Level

By Patient Group Geriatric Patient Group Young & Middle-aged Pediatric Patient Group

By End-User Hospitals Ambulatory Care Settings Homecare Settings Other End-user



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America accounted for around 40% of the share of the global multiparameter patient monitoring market. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are well-developed countries for patient monitoring services. The presence of high-quality healthcare facilities is driving strong demand for advanced MPM devices and systems.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of AI, predictive analytics, and real-time data management in MPM systems is at the forefront of technological advancements, particularly in the United States. Additionally, the rapid growth of ambulatory care settings, home healthcare, and remote monitoring services in the U.S. and Canada is a key factor propelling the adoption of MPM systems.

Geographies Analyzed

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global multiparameter patient monitoring market report consists of exclusive data on 35 vendors. Baxter, CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS, GE HealthCare, Masimo, Medtronic, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Nihon Kohden, OSI Systems, and Koninklijke Philips are some of the leading companies accounted for the highest market share in the global multiparameter patient monitoring market. These vendors offer high-class and reliable multiparameter patient monitor solutions that meet customers' requirements and international regulations.

Market players are increasing the efficiency of their products, and strengthening their market position. These companies have a strong brand image and wide geographical reach across the global market. Also, the adoption of various strategies, such as product launches, new product development with advanced technologies, and acquisitions intensified the competition in the market. The adoption of such strategies by the major market players and their focus on expanding their capabilities have enabled them to gain a higher revenue share in the market.



Key Vendors

Baxter

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

GE HealthCare

Masimo

Medtronic

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Nihon Kohden

OSI Systems

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Other Prominent Vendors

Advanced Instrumentations

American Diagnostic Corporation (ADC)

Biotronix Instruments

BPL Medical Technologies

Dragerwerk AG & Co.

Edan Instruments

EPSIMED

Fukuda Denshi

Guangdong BioLite Meditech

Halma

ICU Medical

Infinium Medical

Innomed Medical Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology

Lutech Industries

Mediana

Medion

Mennen Medical Inc.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

RMS - Recorders & Medicare Systems

SCHILLER

Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

Skanray Technologies

SternMed GmbH

Viatom Technology

ZOLL Medical Corporation

RECENT VENDORS ACTIVITIES

In 2023, Philips collaborated with Masimo and received FDA approval to integrate SedLine brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and CO? measurements into their IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 monitors.

In 2023, Baxter introduced the Starling Fluid Management Monitoring System that created new transformations in MPM devices, and positively influenced competition among vendors.

In 2023, the company partnered with Philips to integrate its patient monitoring technologies including SedLine Brain Function Monitoring and O3 Regional Oximetry, into Philips' IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors.

Medtronic partnered with BioIntelliSense in 2022 to distribute multi-parameter wearables for patient monitoring applications in hospital and home-care settings. This collaboration marks Medtronic's commitment to expanding its remote monitoring capabilities and addressing the increasing demand for home healthcare solutions.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the expected growth of the global multiparameter patient monitoring market?

2. Which device type will dominate the global multiparameter patient monitoring market growth?

3. What are the factors driving the global multiparameter patient monitoring market growth?

4. Which region holds the largest global multiparameter patient monitoring market share?

5. Who are the major players in the global multiparameter patient monitoring market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Device Type: The portable/compact devices accounted for the highest market share, driven by flexibility, are user-friendly, and have integrated monitoring solutions aiming towards easy access for patient monitoring services.

By Acuity Level: The high acuity level accounted for around 50% market share, driven by a growing number of emergency cases, emergency department visits, and a rising number of ICUs.

By Patient Group: The geriatric patient group segment shows the highest growth, with a CAGR of 7.28%. The growing geriatric population across the world with a significant impact of chronic conditions fuels the demand for health monitoring services.

By End-User: In 2024, the hospital segment holds the largest market share. The hospitals include emergency departments, surgery centers, ICUs, and specialty care divisions that create significant demand for multiparameter patient monitors.

By Geography: North America accounted for around 40% of the share of the global multiparameter patient monitoring market. The demand growing in North America due to the increasing aging population with severe chronic conditions, and the acceptance of preventive patient monitoring and care approaches.

Growth Factors: The market is set to grow due to developments in advanced sensors and non-invasive monitoring and development in remote monitoring, telehealth, and digital connectivity for patient monitoring.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rus6nx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.