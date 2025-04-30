Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
April 30, 2025, 12.45 EET
Managers' Transactions (Eurell)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 105950/5/4
Transaction date: 2025-04-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 272 Unit price: 36.8959 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 272 Volume weighted average price: 36.8959 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505