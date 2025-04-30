Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

April 30, 2025, 12.45 EET

Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 105950/5/4

Transaction date: 2025-04-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 272 Unit price: 36.8959 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 272 Volume weighted average price: 36.8959 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505



