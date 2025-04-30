Duolingo Launches 148 New Language Courses

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), the world’s leading mobile learning platform, today announced the launch of 148 new language courses, more than doubling its current offering and marking the largest expansion of content in the company’s history.

This launch makes Duolingo’s seven most popular non-English languages – Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin – available to all 28 supported user interface (UI) languages, dramatically expanding learning options for over a billion potential learners worldwide.

“Developing our first 100 courses took about 12 years, and now, in about a year, we’re able to create and launch nearly 150 new courses. This is a great example of how generative AI can directly benefit our learners,” said Luis von Ahn, CEO and co-founder of Duolingo. “This launch reflects the incredible impact of our AI and automation investments, which have allowed us to scale at unprecedented speed and quality.”

Historically, building a single new course on Duolingo could take years. Through advances in generative AI, shared content systems, and internal tooling, the company created and launched this suite of 148 courses in less than a year. Duolingo’s new approach, known internally as “shared content,” enables the team to create a high-quality base course and quickly customize it for dozens of different languages.

“It used to take a small team years to build a single new course from scratch,” said Jessie Becker, Senior Director of Learning Design, Duolingo. “Now, by using generative AI to create and validate content, we’re able to focus our expertise where it’s most impactful, ensuring every course meets Duolingo’s rigorous quality standards.”

These new courses primarily support beginner levels (CEFR A1 – A2) and include immersive features such as Stories, to develop reading comprehension, and DuoRadio, to develop listening comprehension. More advanced content will roll out in coming months.

This expansion allows Duolingo to better serve global learners and meet the growing demand for learning popular Asian languages, like Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin. New course availability includes:

Latin America : Spanish and Portuguese speakers can now learn Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin.



: Spanish and Portuguese speakers can now learn Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin. Europe : Speakers of fifteen European languages like French, German, Italian, and Spanish can now learn Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin, among other top languages.



: Speakers of fifteen European languages like French, German, Italian, and Spanish can now learn Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin, among other top languages. Asia: Speakers of Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, Tagalog, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil can now learn all of the top seven languages; previously many only had access to learning English.



