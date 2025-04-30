Parents say stress management most important skill kids aren’t learning

FindTutors, in partnership with GoStudent reveals that kids are struggling to cope with exam stress now more than ever

This comes as referrals for anxiety in children in the UK have more than doubled since before the pandemic

As Stress Awareness Month comes to a close, parents are urged to provide support for students entering one of the most stressful periods of their lives



LONDON, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FindTutors , a British private tuition service by GoStudent, reveals that stress management is the most important skill that students are not learning in the UK, according to parents.

This finding comes as part of the Education Report conducted by FindTutors in partnership with GoStudent, due to be published in May, in which the tutoring service asked 1,000 UK parents / guardians their views on the education system and exam process.

As exam season approaches for thousands of children and young adults in the UK, many are struggling to cope with stress brought about by exams, revision and the pressure to do well, despite calls for better stress management techniques from initiatives such as Stress Awareness Month in April.

A 2024 study by the Association of School and College Leaders showed that 77% of teachers have seen mental health issues arise in their Year 11 classes as a result of exam anxiety. A worrying statistic that feeds into a growing trend of poor mental health for Gen Z and Gen Alpha, with the number of referrals for anxiety for children more than doubling since before the pandemic, according to NHS data.

Tiara Junanto at FindTutors and former teaching assistant, provides five tips for both students and parents to help cope with exam stress over the coming weeks.

“ Preparing for and sitting exams can be incredibly stressful, and without the right tools or knowledge to deal with this, it can quickly spiral into more serious issues.

“The most important thing by far is sleep. We’ve all been there, working on a particularly tricky subject late in the day, and it is tempting to keep going at the expense of a good night’s sleep. This is almost always a mistake, with poor quality or insufficient sleep shown by multiple studies to reduce your attention span and how effective your brain is at understanding things. Aim to get at least 8 hours a night, even on busy days.

“Alongside this comes exercise and nutrition. Grabbing the microwave meal or skipping that run to do a few extra hours of revision sounds like a good idea, but if you have weeks or months to go until the end of exam season, it will quickly catch up with you. Exercise can be a fantastic stress reliever and provides your brain with a much-needed break from studying.

“As exams get closer, try and share your feelings with other students or friends, discussing your experiences can help you feel more in control of situations, and hearing that others are going through a similar time can be reassuring. But make sure it doesn’t just become a competition to see who is doing the most revision, which is never helpful. Also make sure that you get help from a professional, if you need.

“On the day of, or night before, exams, try and take some time to relax. Techniques such as deep breathing exercises or mindfulness can help you feel less stressed and if you’ve already put in the work, will be more beneficial than any last-minute cramming and certainly better than a night without sleep.

“Finally, don’t discuss the exam with your friends afterward. It is very tempting to try and compare answers to reassure yourself that you have done well, but this can be unhelpful for both you and your friends when you are powerless to do anything about the outcome. This is especially true if you still have more exams to come. Try to let it go and forget about it.”

