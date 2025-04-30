Planet 13 Opens 33rd Florida Dispensary in Edgewater, Just South of Daytona Beach

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of Planet 13 Edgewater on May 31, 2025, the Company’s 33rd dispensary in Florida and 37th nationwide. Located at 1308 S Ridgewood Ave, Edgewater, FL, the 3,000-square-foot facility will serve the growing medical cannabis community in East Central Florida and will be open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re proud to bring the Planet 13 experience to Edgewater as we continue our growth across Florida,” said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “Situated on U.S. Highway 1, a major retail corridor, this location offers excellent accessibility for patients. As we expand, our focus remains on providing high-quality cannabis products and a best-in-class retail experience for the medical cannabis community across Volusia County and the surrounding metropolitan areas.”

Planet 13 Edgewater spans 3,000 square feet in a high-traffic retail plaza, benefiting from strong daily vehicle counts and a prime location alongside Taco Bell in a fully leased, dual-tenant property that ensures steady foot traffic and long-term stability. With a growing local population and increasing demand for retail and medical cannabis access, this location is well-positioned for sustained growth. As Planet 13 continues expanding its Florida presence, it remains committed to quality, innovation, and customer care, providing top-tier cannabis products and unparalleled service to patients across its retail footprint.

Visit Planet 13 Edgewater today and experience why Planet 13 is a leader in cannabis innovation.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates 33 dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint, bringing its total to 37 locations nationwide. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on Instagram @planet13stores.

