Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market 2025-2035: EHR Industry Surges with Demand for Interoperability, AI Integration, and Value-Based Care

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Health Record Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Mode of Deployment, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electronic health records (EHR) market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by the rapid digitalization of healthcare systems and the rising need for integrated patient data management. As healthcare providers across the globe strive to improve patient care, data accuracy, and operational efficiency, the global electronic health records (EHR) market is essential for enabling these goals. Global electronic health records (EHR) systems have emerged as a foundational technology enabling healthcare providers to achieve their goals.



The global electronic health records (EHR) market is increasingly important, offering clinicians real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to authorized users. These global electronic health records (EHR) systems are designed to go beyond standard clinical data collected in a provider's office, encompassing a broader view of a patient's care.



The global shift toward value-based care models, coupled with rising patient expectations, has further fueled the global electronic health records (EHR) market across integrated delivery networks (IDNs), urgent care centers, and physician offices. Key drivers of market growth include government mandates for health IT adoption, increased healthcare expenditure, and the growing demand for automated and interoperable healthcare solutions. Meanwhile, challenges such as data privacy concerns, high implementation costs, and physician resistance to technology adoption continue to hinder widespread implementation in the global electronic health records (EHR) market, particularly in emerging economies.



With robust developments in cloud computing, the global electronic health records (EHR) market is transitioning from server-based to cloud-based deployment models. Cloud-based global electronic health records (EHR) systems offer scalability, cost-efficiency, and better data-sharing capabilities across healthcare systems, positioning them as the preferred choice for small- and medium-sized practices and large IDNs alike.



The competitive landscape of the global electronic health records (EHR) market is diverse, with a wide range of established companies providing comprehensive global electronic health records (EHR) solutions across various healthcare settings. The market is dominated by key players who offer integrated solutions designed for healthcare providers, hospitals, and physician practices.



McKesson Corporation and GE Healthcare are significant contributors to the global electronic health records (EHR) market, offering advanced global electronic health records (EHR) solutions combined with their expertise in healthcare logistics and diagnostic imaging, respectively. These companies help to enhance clinical workflows and improve patient care through integrated health IT solutions.



Athenahealth, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC, and eClinicalWorks focus on providing scalable, cloud-based global electronic health records (EHR) systems for outpatient and smaller practices, making healthcare technology more accessible and affordable. These vendors emphasize user-friendly platforms and robust support services to streamline operations for smaller healthcare providers.



As global electronic health records (EHR) adoption continues to increase, these companies are continuously innovating to enhance the efficiency of global electronic health records (EHR) systems, incorporating features like AI-driven analytics, interoperability, and improved patient engagement tools. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and technological advancements remain central to strengthening their positions in this rapidly evolving market. The global electronic health records (EHR) market is poised for continued growth, driven by rising healthcare digitalization, increasing demand for interoperable systems, and the push for value-based care, with these key players at the forefront of innovation and market development.



Furthermore, the growing popularity of cloud-based global electronic health records (EHR) solutions will continue to shape the future of the global electronic health records (EHR) market, ensuring greater efficiency, security, and accessibility in the management of patient data. The evolution of global electronic health records (EHR) systems is not just transforming patient care but also driving healthcare providers to streamline administrative tasks, reduce errors, and ensure better patient outcomes. With advancements in interoperability and data integration, global electronic health records (EHR) systems are becoming more efficient, enabling healthcare providers to manage patient records more effectively across multiple platforms and care settings.



As global electronic health records (EHR) technology advances, it will further solidify its role in improving the quality of care, making global electronic health records (EHR) systems an indispensable part of the healthcare ecosystem. In conclusion, the global electronic health records (EHR) market is poised for rapid expansion, with global electronic health records (EHR) solutions becoming a standard for healthcare providers worldwide. The adoption of global electronic health records (EHR) systems will continue to evolve, with cloud-based solutions gaining traction and further revolutionizing the way patient data is managed.



As the demand for more advanced, interoperable, and secure global electronic health records (EHR) systems grows, both global and local players in the market will have ample opportunities to drive innovation and enhance healthcare delivery. Cloud-based global electronic health records (EHR) software is expected to dominate the global electronic health records (EHR) market in the coming years.



This growth is driven by several advantages that cloud-based systems offer over traditional on-premises software, including cost-effectiveness, scalability, and easier maintenance. Cloud-based global electronic health records (EHR) solutions eliminate the need for large upfront infrastructure investments and provide healthcare providers with the flexibility to access patient data remotely, improving coordination and decision-making.



Key Topics Covered



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Regulatory Framework

1.3 Market Dynamics Overview

1.3.1 Market Drivers

1.3.2 Market Restraints

1.3.3 Market Opportunities



2. EHR Adoption in IDN, Urgent Care, and Physician Office (Qualitative Analysis)

2.1 Overview

2.2 Integrated Delivery Network (IDN)

2.2.1 Definition and Characteristics of Integrated Delivery Network

2.2.2 EHR Adoption and Usage in Integrated Delivery Network

2.2.3 Benefits and Challenges in Integrated Delivery Network

2.2.4 Case Studies

2.3 Urgent Care

2.3.1 Definition and Characteristics of Urgent Care

2.3.2 EHR Adoption and Usage in Urgent Care

2.3.3 Benefits and Challenges in Urgent Care

2.3.4 Case Studies

2.4 Physician Office

2.4.1 Definition and Characteristics of Physician Office

2.4.2 EHR Adoption and Usage in Physician Office

2.4.3 Benefits and Challenges in Physician Office

2.4.4 Case Studies



3. Global Electronic Health Records Market (by Mode of Deployment) $Million 2023-2035

3.1 Server-Based/ On-Premises Software

3.2 Cloud-Based EHR Software



4. Global Electronic Health Records Market (by Type) $Million 2023-2035

4.1 Inpatient EHR

4.1.1 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.1.2 Competitive Analysis/Company Share Analysis

4.2 Ambulatory EHR

4.2.1 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.2.2 Competitive Analysis/Company Share Analysis



5. Global Electronic Health Records Market (by Region), $Million, 2023-2035

5.1 Regional Summary

5.2 Drivers and Restraints

5.3 North America

5.3.1 Regional Overview

5.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

5.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

5.3.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.3.4.1 U.S.

5.3.4.2 Canada

5.4 Europe

5.4.1 Regional Overview

5.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

5.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market

5.4.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.4.4.1 France

5.4.4.2 Germany

5.4.4.3 U.K.

5.4.4.4 Spain

5.4.4.5 Italy

5.4.4.6 Rest-of-Europe

5.5 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1 Regional Overview

5.5.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

5.5.3 Factors Challenging the Market

5.5.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 India

5.5.4.3 Australia

5.5.4.4 Japan

5.5.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

5.6 Latin America

5.6.1 Regional Overview

5.6.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

5.6.3 Factors Challenging the Market

5.6.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Mexico

5.6.4.3 Rest-of-Latin America

5.7 Middle East and Africa

5.7.1 Regional Overview

5.7.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

5.7.3 Factors Challenging the Market

5.7.4 Market Sizing and Forecast



6. Markets: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

6.1 Competitive Landscape

6.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Epic Systems Corporation

6.2.1.1 Company Overview

6.2.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

6.2.1.3 Top Competitors

6.2.1.4 Target Customers/End-Users

6.2.1.5 Key Personnel

6.2.1.6 Analyst View

6.2.2 Oracle (Cerner Corporation)

6.2.3 Veradigm LLC

6.2.4 Medical Information Technology, Inc.

6.2.5 MCKESSON CORPORATION

6.2.6 GE Healthcare

6.2.7 athenahealth, Inc.

6.2.8 Greenway Health, LLC

6.2.9 eClinicalWorks

6.2.10 CureMD Healthcare

6.2.11 EverHealth Solutions Inc.

6.2.12 CompuGroup Medical

6.2.13 Global Payments Inc. (AdvancedMD, Inc.)

6.2.14 Medsphere Systems Corporation

6.2.15 Tebra Technologies, Inc. (Kareo, Inc.)



7. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52z8ty

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.